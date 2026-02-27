Wuthering Waves' phase two of version 3.1 debuts new Resonator Convene featuring Luuk Herrsen

Stay frosty

Wuthering Waves version 3.1, part two, is now available on iOS and Android

It features brand-new five-star resonator convenes and weapon convenes

Not to mention new story content featuring additional twists and turns

With it being a Friday, it seems inevitable that some new major updates are coming your way. And Wuthering Waves fans are in luck, because there'll be plenty to occupy you over the coming days with the launch of version 3.1, phase two of their Frostlands-centric update!

If you're not already familiar, Wuthering Waves version 3.1 added a new area in the form of the Frostlands, alongside a host of other content. And while I won't pretend to be totally well-versed in the Wuthering Waves storyline, this latest phase promises plenty of twists and turns.

For one, in [Segue: Afterstory] All that Sunlight Touches you'll be making a return to Startorch Academy to consult the enigmatic doctor Luuk Hersen. But your return won't last long, and after a close ally ends up kidnapped by Fractsidus, you'll have to once more return to the Frostlands in order to rescue them.

Cold-hearted

As always, it's about time we plug our Wuthering Waves tier list . But checking in on that and building a good team will be more pertinent than ever with the new Blade Hunter: Wilderness combat event that pits you against hordes of enemies with exciting rewards on the line, including Astrite and other goodies.

You'll also want to keep an eye out for the latest Resonator Convenes debuting as part of this event, including When Winter ends (featuring five-star Resonator Luuk Herssen) and From Ashes (featuring five-star Galbrena), not to mention the upcoming weapon convenes, all of which also feature four-stars alongside the headlining characters and equipment.

Or, in the meantime, if you're struggling for stuff to play this weekend apart from Wuthering Waves, we've got you covered. Take a gander at our list of the best RPGs for Android to see what we think is worth a go in sci-fi, fantasy and beyond!