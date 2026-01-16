Wuthering Waves version 3.0 marks the start of a new chapter available in time for the weekend

Phase two

Wuthering Waves version 3.0's second phase debuts today

Jump in and take on whole new story beats and events

Mornye features in the latest Resonator Convene with enhanced drop rates

With 2026 being here, we're still getting a sense of the direction many top releases are taking. New updates are arriving, and many chart a new course for the New Year, complete with the latest story beats. And Wuthering Waves is no different, as version 3.0 debuts its second half.

Version 3.0 marked the kickoff point for Chapter III. This mixture of science fiction and space romance continues, as a New Solar Ceremony is set to commence. But this normally pretty exciting event may not be as safe as it seems, and you and Mornye will have to explore the Bjartr woods to investigate a potentially crucial distress signal.

Mornye, one of the newest resonators to join Wuthering Waves, will also star in a Featured Convene taking place until February 4th alongside Chixia, Sanhua and Danjin. If you're planning on jumping in, then don't get caught out struggling with new characters. Check out our Wuthering Waves tier list for some quick tips on who to pick!

A real event

Of course, phase two isn't just about story, as there are also new events to experience. Until February 4th, you'll be able to jump into the new Startorch Racing: Leisure event, which sees daily racing challenges packed with rewards being opened.

And if high-speed action doesn't tickle your fancy, why not check out the Signs of a Silent Star: Leisure event available from January 22nd to February 4th. Deciphering encoded WavesLine messages will net you both intriguing story info as well as additional rewards, with seven in total to make your way through.

That's still not everything. So be sure to check in on Wuthering Waves version 3.0 this weekend for even more events!

But if you want to couple your experiences with some casual stuff, why not check out our list of five new mobile games to try this week for some other new launches we think are worth a go?