Wuthering Waves version 3.0 is now live with a new story chapter, region, and resonators

The biggest post-launch update yet

Wuthering Waves Version 3.0 introduces Chapter III, launching a new sci-fi romance arc

The update adds the underground region Lahai-Roi and new Resonators Lynae and Mornye

A wide slate of events, weapons, and Echoes will keep you busy for weeks

Christmas has come and gone, the wrapping paper’s long in the bin, and Wuthering Waves has just rolled out what seems like one of its biggest post-launch update yet. Version 3.0 is now live, and it doesn’t just move the story forward - it opens the door to an entirely new chapter, both narratively and mechanically.

Titled We Who See The Stars, Version 3.0 kicks off Chapter III of Wuthering Waves’ episodic campaign. This time, the tone leans hard into sci-fi romance, with a looming sense that something cosmic and irreversible is on the horizon.

The update launches with two new main story acts, sending you beneath the frozen Roya Frostlands into Lahai-Roi, an underground region shaped by ancient climate shifts and populated by an ecosystem that’s evolved in isolation for far too long.

Exploration is a big focus here, and Lahai-Roi feels deliberately different from what’s come before. It’s warmer, denser, and stranger, packed with new Echoes, Phantom variants, and Sonata Effects to experiment with as you push deeper.

Two new Resonators join the update as well. Lynae and Mornye slot neatly into the roster, bringing fresh combat rhythms and synergy options that will likely send theorycrafters back to the drawing board. Then there’s also new weapons, challenges, and the Operation: Frontier Renewal mode.

Meanwhile, the sheer number of events alongside the core content will surely keep you busy. Between exploration challenges, photo events, racing, leisure activities, and a stacked slate of collaborations, there’s a definite sense that Kuro Games wants this version to feel absolutely monumental.

It helps that the studio is coming off a strong awards run too. Over the past month, Wuthering Waves picked up honours from The Game Awards, PlayStation, Google Play, and the Hollywood Music In Media Awards. To mark the moment, everyone will receive 1,600 Astrite via in-game mail.

And if that wasn’t enough, redeeming these Wuthering Waves codes will definitely seal the deal!