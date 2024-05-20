Wuthering Waves unveils global launch time and exclusive new trailer

The game launches May 22nd at

Wuthering Waves has unveiled its global launch date of May 22nd

An exclusive reveal trailer and live-stream showed off the launch, and pre-install a day before

You've got a short time to pre-register for Kuro Games' new title!

Wuthering Waves, the upcoming title from Kuro Games, will launch on May 22nd at 07:00 (PT) with pre-install to begin on May 21st at 03:00 (PT). This gives you a limited window for a chance to pre-register, and if you're not sure about whether Wuthering Waves is for you, Kuro has released an exclusive new launch trailer to show off what to expect, as well as a live stream going over a whole host of pre-registration rewards.

Posing itself as a competitor in the rapidly expanding genre of the story-rich gacha game, Wuthering Waves puts you in the shoes of a typical blank slate by the name of Rover, and teams you with a wide roster of Resonators. Set in a post-apocalyptic future you'll explore a world where humanity is only just beginning to rebuilt and faced by the threat of both monsters and ancient lost technology.

Ever since games like Genshin Impact became popular we've seen an explosion in narrative-rich gacha games. These titles try to marry your typical slot-machine style roster-building with genuinely engaging plots, to mixed results. While some may lament that these stories aren't going into games with a more traditional genre and release, we can't deny seeing more effort put into gacha titles is at least somewhat heartening.

If you're looking to pre-register you'll be glad to know that all the existing milestones have already been reached, meaning players who log in for the first time on launch get access to a number of exclusive new resources, such as Lustrous Tide, Astrite and Shell Credits, amongst others. Be sure to pre-register soon before the official launch on May 22nd at 07:00 (PT)!

