Wuthering Waves will soon kick off "Waking of a World Tour" as it approaches 30 million pre-registrations

You might just grab Lustrous Tide x 20 ahead of the launch

The action RPG is almost at the 30-million sign-up milestone

Grab a 5-star Echo until June 6th

"Waking of a World Tour" will kick off in the US

Kuro Games' highly anticipated action RPG Wuthering Waves is almost at its 30-million mark for pre-registrations, and we're only about a week and a half away from the global launch. It's likely that the open-world title will hit the milestone in that time, and once the official launch kicks off on May 22nd, everyone will get their hands on Lustrous Tide x 20 among other in-game goodies.

In Wuthering Waves, you can look forward to diving into a post-apocalyptic world as you awaken from slumber. You'll recruit Resonators on your quest to make sense of the world around you, and maybe even recover your lost memories along the way.

There are, of course, plenty of thrilling combat encounters and a lush world to explore, with breathtaking visuals that sport a Punishing: Gray Raven feel. You also stand a chance to nab a 5-star Echo until June 6th, and right now, with the "Waking of a World Tour", specific regions can witness a special themed vehicle IRL that will broadcast live from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Chicago and more.

At the moment, you can still pre-register to contribute to the 30-million milestone. If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Wuthering Waves on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.