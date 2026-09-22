Wrestling Manager expands its territory to iOS, letting you build and manage your own promotion

Where the legally distinct boys play

Wrestling Manager: Dynasty has released on iOS, allowing you to manage your own wrestling promotion

Recruit some legally distinct takes on famous wrestling personalities and train them as your superstars

Build and grow your arena and audience, becoming the biggest promotion around

I think it's fair to say that pro wrestling has never been more popular than it is now. Sure, you can make an argument for the peaks of the 80s and late 90s, but wrestlers are now crossover superstars beloved by all. And you can have a go at starting your own sports entertainment company in Wrestling Manager: Dynasty for iOS!

Already out on Android, Wrestling Manager: Dynasty has you, well, managing your own wrestling promotion. You'll recruit new talent, build facilities and even play through matches as you grow your arena and fans to accommodate larger-than-life matchups. Whether you're a fan of AEW, WWE, TNA or an indie promotion, there'll be plenty of interesting nods to the grapps to be had here.

That's gotta' be (legally distinct), Kane!

Of course, it doesn't take Dave Meltzer to spot more than a few familiar faces in Wrestling Manager: Dynasty. And I wouldn't be surprised if there's trouble down the line for them with such familiar faces as a grey-haired Hulk Hogan, or Tekken's King, who still boasts his name on his belt.

That being said, there are some subtler imitations, and overall it seems that Wrestling Manager: Dynasty is a simple but inoffensive take on the genre. It's a shame though, because with the recent release of Newtro Boxing, I can't help but imagine a game like that but for pro wrestling.

Here's hoping that Wrestling Manager: Dynasty is one game that gets plenty of attention in the future from its developers, including ditching some of that godawful AI art for their promotional material. Because with how popular pro wrestling is nowadays, a real handcrafted wrestling management sim could be a massive hit.

Still, if you're looking to experience the world of athletics, Wrestling Manager: Dynasty is not the only option out there. If you want to see what others have caught our eye, why not check out our list of the best sports games on Android for some of our favourite picks!