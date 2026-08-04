Wrestling Manager is a new tycoon sim that lets you build your own wrestling promotion

Preferred Partner Feature

Out now on Android

Build your own wrestling promotion

Recruit wrestlers and host action-packed matches

Train your talent to improve their performance

Wrestling Manager is the newly launched management sim from Game Hollywood that puts players in the promoter's seat rather than the wrestling ring, tasking them to build a successful wrestling empire. It's also a fresh alternative for simulator fans seeking a challenge that goes beyond the usual restaurant, hospital and hotel tropes.

Now available globally on Android, Wrestling Manager tasks you with growing your promotion by balancing profits, recruiting new talent and making sure every event keeps the crowds entertained.

To expand your empire, you'll need to upgrade your arena and back-office facilities while keeping your roster in peak condition through regular training. Wrestlers can improve their strength, speed and technical skills, helping them deliver better performances and earn you greater rewards as a result.

The developers haven’t shirked on the performance side of things either. When you're not expanding your promotion, you can also sit back and watch matches play out between your colourful roster of wrestling stars in real time. A variety of wrestling styles—including brawler, high-flyer and technical specialist—are included to give each matchup a unique flavour.

Inspired by professional wrestling promotions, the game features an original roster of wrestlers and was featured in Google Play's recommendations during its pre-order phase.

Wrestling Manager is available now as a free-to-play download on Google Play for Android devices, with an iOS launch planned in future. You can also join Wrestling Manager’s Discord to compare your promotion and strategies with other players.