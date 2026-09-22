Golf Clash teams up with champion player Bryson DeChambeau for new $100k golfing challenge

Golf Clash is set to team with U.S. Open champion Bryson Dechambeau

The popular pro star and content creator will host a new video series featuring popular golfing personalities

Meanwhile, in-game, you can take on a new course featuring the player's iconic backyard green

For sports sims, one of the major selling points they have is that of big name players. Think Tiger Woods, John Madden and, for Golf Clash, Bryson DeChambeau! Yes, the U.S. Open Champion is set to promote EA's hit sports sim, Golf Clash, with a new $100k challenge.

Unfortunately, Bryson's Backyard Games won't be open to all, but it will see the pro player's Dallas home become host to a single-hole elimination match, with golfing personalities checking in and taking on the champ for a shot at a $100k final. Well-known golfing content creators such as Grant Horvat, Chazzy Golf and Chance Taylor are all set to participate.

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But while you can thrill to the competition on screen, you can also take a shot at the challenge yourself digitally. In Golf Clash, a brand-new map will recreate DeChambeau's Dallas home and its now-iconic miniature green.

Available from now until October 18th, Bryson's backyard green will debut as part of an 18-hole course, with Backyard Games Front and Back 9 tournaments available for you to compete in. And you can even take on the Golden Shot challenge for yourself and try out courses featuring the champ's chosen holes in one course.

Naturally, there's plenty of in-game rewards to vie for as well, with emotes, tees and balls featuring not just Bryson but also the fan-favourite dog, Bear. For Golf Clash, it's a pretty exciting little crossover that's sure to please fans not just of professional golf, but those who follow content creators around the sport.

Still, if you find yourself hungry for even more golf, then mobile is the place to be! Our list of the best sports games on iOS features some of the most exciting arcade renditions of athletic pastimes ranging from football to golf and beyond!