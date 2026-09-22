Ares: The Iron Vanguard gets major update letting you take on new boss raid Giganto Machia

Ares: The Iron Vanguard has debuted its newest boss raid in Giganto Machia

Battle the enormous Kassia and gain exciting loot including for the new Operator Cell progression system

Take on a new large-scale interception, or just check in for exciting rewards

Ares: The Iron Vanguard recently hit its global launch, bringing the sci-fi action RPG to mobile on iOS and Android. Now, those of you who've been playing will soon be able to jump into a brand-new boss battle, with the debut of the aptly titled Giganto Machia raid to Ares: The Iron Vanguard.

The starring addition in this update is, of course, the Giganto Machia Raid, which will pit you against the monstrous Kassia. Accessible at designated times, Giganto Machia will reward you with new gear and loot based on your contributions. But as terrifying as it may be, Kassia is not the only monster to hunt.

Elder Dragon inter- wait, wrong game

The new content doesn't stop there, with the introduction of new events running until October 21st. The Operator Cell check-in will net you new growth materials for the progression system being introduced in this update, with the Giganto Machia raid also offering new specific cell gear.

This update for Ares: The Iron Vanguard will also introduce a brand-new large-scale interception, in the form of Barbatos, for up to 20 players that pits you against an enormous dragon. Complete it, and you could be in with the chance to net yourself the rare mount Xenosprime.

With its mixture of fast-paced sci-fi action and versatile suits of power armour, Ares: The Iron Vanguard has all the tools at its disposal to be a success. So, hopefully these sort of major updates are a sign of things to come, and Com2uS will be providing more tweaks and additions to the game.

But, if adrenaline-fueled action isn't your thing, why not try something a little slower? Don't believe me? Well, Trust the System, as Will's latest edition of Off the AppStore explores a chilling (and depressingly familiar) exploration of soul-crushing paperwork and office culture.