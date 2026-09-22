Cuisineer brings Dungeon Meshi-style cooking and RPG fun to Crunchyroll

Time to get cooking in Cuisineer, the newest addition to Crunchyroll's mobile library

Take on the job of adventurer by night and restaurant mogul by day

Run your kitchen, then delve into the depths to take on food-themed foes

Ever since Dungeon Meshi took the anime world by storm, the mashup of classic dungeon-crawling fantasy and lavish culinary literature has been increasingly popular. Whether that's in TTRPG books or plenty of gaming spins on the concept, such as Cuisineer, which just hit iOS and Android courtesy of Crunchyroll!

Cuisineer sees you step into the boots of adventurer Pom, whose return to her hometown of Paell is marred by learning her family restaurant has fallen on hard times. To bring it back up to scratch, you'll need to balance out running a restaurant management sim by day, and delving into an isometric dungeon crawler by night.

Cooked to perfection

The culinary nods are pretty obvious from the get-go, but it's not a strict distinction between your adventuring and culinary lifestyle either. While you're out journeying through the dungeons, you'll be wielding all manner of kitchen cutlery turned weaponry, and doing battle with fire-breathing peppers and artillery shrimps in the process.

Over on the restaurant management side of the equation, things are the same as what you'd expect. You dash around, serving customers, bringing food from the kitchen to the table, collecting money, rinse and repeat. It's nothing too special, but then it doesn't need to be to help tie the entire adventure-slash-culinary fantasy together!

Cusineer is available to play on iOS and Android via Crunchyroll Games, which means you'll need a subscription. But in return, you gain access not just to this, but plenty of other exciting anime-style games from the largest streaming service dedicated to Japan's greatest cultural export!

But Crunchyroll Games isn't the only place to find great new releases on mobile. Why not keep up with the menu by checking in on our constantly updated list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far)?