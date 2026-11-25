World of Slime, the upcoming MMORPG creature collector, has opened pre-registration

Explore the land, complete quests, and meet and capture the slimes to join your side

Use their distinct abilities in battle or to help you traverse the world

It seems that nowadays creature-collecting has become more popular than ever, no doubt helped by the likes of Palworld really blowing the doors off the concept after Pokémon dominated it for so long. And one of the cutest, lightweight takes has now hit pre-registration on mobile with World of Slime!

World of Slime is, well, exactly as described. This cute top-down MMORPG is best described as a mix of Roco Kingdom with a RuneScape perspective, where you explore a world completing quests and tasks, while capturing cute slime creatures to join your roster.

More than slime

Of course, just because these creatures are made of slime doesn't mean that they're just amorphous blobs; they all have their own distinct abilities and looks that make them stand out. And, of course, you'll be able to make use of their abilities to navigate by having them help you out.

There's also more straightforward MMORPG combat as you battle it out with huge bosses that stand in your way. It's not exactly World of Warcraft, but World of Slime undoubtedly has plenty in the way of potential. And that small scale makes it a perfect fit for mobile, alongside its adorable cast!

At the same time, it's not been received without controversy, and currently sits at a mixed reception on Steam. Hopefully, that lacklustre reception doesn't translate to a lacking mobile launch. But if you are interested, you can pre-register for World of Slime now on the official site!

If you want to see what others World of Slime will be dealing with, then fair warning: there's plenty of competition they'll be competing with. Check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft and find out which mobile releases we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a real titan of the genre!