Escape the Baby Alarm is a puzzle game out now on iOS and Android

It humorously explores the experience of young motherhood

Combining fun puzzles, sharp comedy and biting commentary

Let's be honest, most of us aren't prepared for parenthood. I find myself constantly shocked and surprised at how many of my peers have already started families, as the idea utterly terrifies me. But if anything gives an honest, heartwarming, humorous look into the experience, it's Escape the Baby Alarm.

This hand-drawn puzzler from Danish developer Julie Normann Bjørnskov boasts a fully illustrated look also created by Bjørnskov. Charting the experiences of a young mother, it fuses puzzle gameplay with comedic interludes as the surreal, stressful nature of raising a child takes hold. Boasting 17 chapters and 38 puzzles, there's plenty there to explore in Escape the Baby Alarm.

Baby back ribs

Yes, it's a bit of a quirky idea, but let's be honest: the idea of motherhood, or parenthood generally, for that matter, is something that many people still struggle to accept and adapt to. And while it has its tongue firmly in its cheek, Escape the Baby Alarm is a frank exploration of the stress involved in what may be the biggest undertaking a person has in their lifetime.

It's a concept that certainly sat well with Jupiter, earning Escape the Baby Alarm a glowing gold review. And while those of us still clinging to our youth may find it a bit too real, it's a refreshing take for the many young parents out there.

If nothing else, Escape the Baby Alarm is also proof that on mobile a small indie title with hand-drawn illustrations can still really make an impact on players. So, if you're interested, give it a go with our recommendation!

Speaking of brutally honest reviews, though, why not dive into something more general, like therapy? And you can do so with a gothic twist by trying out Vampire Therapist, the indie visual novel that's just landed on iOS and Android!