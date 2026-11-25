Monster Hunter Rise has just made its way to Netflix in all regions

This follows a limited rollout in select parts of the world earlier this year

Experience the excitement of the MH franchise in the palm of your hand!

Early in October, we got probably our most exciting addition to the Netflix Games lineup in a while, as Monster Hunter Rise made a surprise drop in select regions. Now, those of you who've been waiting with bated breath will be excited to learn that Monster Hunter Rise is now out fully on Netflix Games for all eligible regions!

The latest, full-fledged entry in the series, Monster Hunter Rise offers all the mechanics and signature elements you'd expect in the palm of your hand. Track monsters, use their weaknesses against them, slay them and use their remains to craft better gear as you explore a vast, fantastical world.

Rise Up

Alongside Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter Rise is arguably responsible for the renaissance of popularity that the series has found recently. But its addition to Netflix does come at a rather odd time for the series too, with the launch of Monster Hunter Outlanders just recently for iOS and Android.

If I were a business guy, I'd probably wonder whether this might split the audience. And in truth, although I'm glad you'll have more options as a Monster Hunter fan, it does raise the question whether the split in attention will affect MHO negatively.

Still, that's a question for the philosophers- for now, it just means that if you want to experience Monster Hunter on mobile, you're more spoilt for choice than ever! And if MHO and Rise are any indication, the new standard has already been set for the monster-slaying franchise.

If Monster Hunter Rise is just a little too action-packed for you, though, there're other ways to get your fix of mobile fun. Why not try something a little more heartfelt and check out my review of Vampire Therapist to find out why I think this therapy-themed visual novel is well worth playing for vampire fans and narrative lovers alike!