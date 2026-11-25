Torerowa, the three-player cooperative dungeon crawler, has launched its 15th season

Dive deeper into the dungeon and take on new missions with the guild

Or explore the new Tavern and interact with more players using auto-translation

If you're a longtime reader, you may remember the launch of Torerowa, the Dark & Darker-like multiplayer dungeon crawler, back in 2025. And since then, it's been chugging along quite nicely, having now reached its 15th season! But what else could Torerowa have in store? Quite a lot, it seems.

Season 15 of Torerowa launches today and includes many new layers to the dungeon, bringing the total depth to floor B35F. That means more loot, more monsters and more risk, but even more potential rewards too. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg, as this update also sees the introduction of Guilds!

Deeper we go

It wouldn't be a Japanese-inspired dungeon crawler without Guilds, and now with their arrival, you can take on special missions, participate in the guild league and the arena. All of which is sure to add to the social aspect of Torerowa if that's your jam.

Speaking of socialising, there's also new places to visit in the form of the Adventurers' Tavern and the Workshop, the former of which is sure to be a big favourite with players, especially if you've played Dark & Darker and enjoyed the antics in the pre-match tavern lobby.

Outside of this new content, there's also plenty of intriguing, smaller additions such as the Treasure and Dress-Up Gachas, not to mention auto-translation for chat. All in all, it's a set of very exciting additions to Torerowa which, especially with Dark & Darker seemingly slipping out of the spotlight, makes this a great option for Tarkov-like dungeon crawling on mobile.

But if you'd prefer a more small-scale, personal journey in a fantasy world, then we can provide that too. Check out our list of the best RPGs on Android to see some of our choice picks which you can play right now!