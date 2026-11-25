Shard Squad, the upcoming Pokémon-style Survivors-like, has opened pre-reg

Recruit creatures and use their synergies in battle to defeat hordes of enemies

Fight your way to victory and save the kingdom of Mellunia!

Well, it could only be so long today before we had yet another Survivors-like hitting the headlines. Fortunately, this is another one that follows the trend of actually interesting spins on the genre, as Shard Squad, a fusion of Pokémon and Vampire Survivors, opens pre-registration on iOS and Android.

Yes, if that concept doesn't grab you immediately, then you're likely not familiar with either franchise. In Shard Squad you unlock a variety of quirky creatures, each with their own element-based abilities, as you work to save the kingdom of Mellunia by fighting your way through hordes of enemies.

Sweep up the shards

The obvious main appeal here is that, like Pokémon, you have contrasting creatures with complimentary abilities. And as you unlock new critters to join your squad, you'll also unlock new synergies between them that increases their combat effectiveness. With 20 to unlock, and a huge variety of artifacts to alter their attributes, there's plenty there to experiment with.

I've been pretty pleased with the glut of new Survivors-likes hitting mobile. Doubtless there are some stinkers still floating around, but the vast majority that have crossed my desk have had interesting ideas even if you break it down to just the elevator pitch.

Certainly, I'll bet some of you are chomping at the bit when you here Vampire Survivors meets Pokémon, and by all accounts it looks as though Shard Squad is set to deliver on such an exciting promise. So if you're interested be sure to pre-register for Shard Squad ahead of its expected release on December 10th!

And if you're looking for more mobile games that have taken the Vampire Survivors formula and run with it, then, you guessed it, we have you covered! Take a look at our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors and see some of our choice picks!