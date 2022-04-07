World Flipper tier list and a reroll guide
| World Flipper
If you're eager to learn who the best characters are, then our World Flipper tier list will most certainly come in handy! We've ranked all the units released in the game's Japanese version into a tier list, so if you're eager to learn how your favourites are ranked, then this is the right place to be.
Our World Flipper tier list below ranks all the characters belonging to a specific element in individual tiers, so if you need to search for a particular one, then make sure to look for it in the element tier list associated with that particular hero.
That's not all though. We've also got a reroll guide and a reroll tier list, so make sure to check those too if you're just starting out in the game!
The best characters in World FlipperThe characters are ranked based on their overall strength in all the game's content, and then we have a tier for "unison" which is something of a "support" position. Placing a unit in unison will only strengthen the main unit, but certain characters are better used as support rather than a main.
Our list is based on the Japanese version of the game, so you might spot some units that are not available in Global just yet. The names might not be perfectly translated either, so we're actively making an effort to keep this up-to-date and adjust any mistakes to fit the GL release (we edit the names as we obtain the units).
Wind | Fire | Water | Thunder | Light | Dark
1
World Flipper Wind tier list
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Fluffy
|S
|Nevia, Schult
|A
|Sonya, Celtie, Phiria, Murakumo, Esterielle, Shywe (Summer), Shywe, Soushiro, Leon (Summer Yukata), Fluffy (Christmas), Mimi, Marchia, Saki Nikaido (Zombieland Saga), Celtie (Anniversary), Piamo, Kohane, Heartleaf,
|B
|Suzuka, Leon, Gouran, Kokkoro (Princess Connect), Shult, Suzuka (New Year), Ram (Re:Zero), Ricardo, Shiro, Mia, Orouru, Arisa, Milmina (Halloween), Merienna, Kugui, Shiro (Christmas), Evan, Lecitar, Juster, Netty, Pojito (S tier unison)
|C
|All the remaining units
2
World Flipper Fire tier list
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Marina (Anniversary), Rolf, Hanabi (Anniversary)
|S
|Leticia (Valentine), Marina, Clarisse, Nikola
|A
|Suizen, Quare, Zeta, Leticia, Haruhi, Suzumiya, Wagner, Marianne (Christmas), Kikuno, Bianca (Christmas), Nagihara Nao, Hanabi, Enni
|B
|Toria, Liao, Ecrire (Summer), Ryunon, Misogi, Noene (New Year), Mia (Summer), Maihime, Azel (Summer), Kyon, Hikawa Rinne, Pizzica, Revy (New Year), Arc, Azel, Kanon, Revy, Milmina, Nasir, Yugiri (Zombieland Saga)
|C
|All the remaining units
3
World Flipper Water tier list
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Rem (Re:Zero), Sheyron, Rakisha
|S
|Emilia (Re:Zero), Amelia, Yuki Nagato, Anbach, Cipher
|A
|Halidal, Mamnalia, Sheyron (Beast), Mishima Yuki, Cipher (Anniversary), Toraetti (New Year), Kyouka, Justy, Sonya, Eliya (New Year), Lazeret, Sakura Minamoto (Zombieland Saga), Shirano (Summer), Zaar, Jelal (Summer)
|B
|Fraxis, Raylas (Christmas), Suizen, Sirene, Rimnis, Raylas, Sauvi, Mizuchi, Lanner, Sharon, Alice, Yuwei, Takamori Seiji, Lanner (Halloween), Evelyn, Facon, Nate, Sotieth
|C
|All the remaining units
4
World Flipper Thunder tier list
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Sera, Sha Susu
|S
|Barak, Regis (Anniversary)
|A
|Metis, Twink, Illumi (Summer), Bercetia (Summer), Zantetsu, Marquis, Sera (Summer), Memram, Helga (Beast), Kazutake Tooru, Shiro (Anniversary), Beaucy (New Year), Lunalu, Editha, Rudy
|B
|Inaho, Cagliostro, Soushiro (Christmas), Rhode, Botan, Stryna, Tect, Rams, Regis, Jay, Mino, Telna
|C
|All the remaining units
5
World Flipper Light tier list
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Lazeret, Bulleta, Orvelle
|S
|Nephteim (Half Anniversary), Stinel,
|A
|Eliya (Valentine's), Lilith (Summer), Inaho (Summer), Nephteim, Nephteim (Summer Yukata), Zekhel, Orvelle (New Year), Nate (Valentine), Lila, Lily Oshikawa (Zombieland Saga), Philia (Anniversary), Dilette, Eliya, Illumi, Stella
|B
|Seriol, Rengetsu, Mikuru Asahina, Ecrire, Inaho, Lila (Halloween), Tajes, Liebraum, Pecorine (PriConne), Philamelia, Floretta (Valentine's), Fini, Sariha, Souvi (Summer), Dia, Kira
|C
|All the remaining units
6
World Flipper Dark tier list
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Vyron
|S
|Sergil (Half Anniversary), Belsidia, Carla, Olivia
|A
|Couette, Maelviola, Dine, Primula, Love (Halloween), Inori Shouta, Couette (Anniversary), Karyl, Olivia, Murakumo, Junko Konno (Zombieland Saga), Alm (Christmas), Virgia, Marianne, Love (Skyscraper), Bryce
|B
|Beatrix, Alice (Summer), Dia (Halloween), Dine, Educerus, Yakumo, Subaru Natsuki (Re:Zero), Edward, Lonsdale, Tawil, Kageoka Ryuichi, Liam, Quartzer, Sergil, Marguerite (Summer), Greig, Zelma, Ari (Anniversary), Falce, Rebecca
|C
|All the remaining units
7
World Flipper reroll guide
While the game doesn't have an infinite reroll gacha that will let you summon indefinitely until you get the characters you want, it has a super simple reroll process. All you need to do is follow one of the methods below and you're ready to roll! Just keep in mind that for the first two you need to run a Guest Account.
Before you reroll, you need to make sure to complete the tutorial and then head over to the Home screen and claim the 1500 Lodestar Beads in your mailbox. Use these along with the 1500 you have for free when finishing the tutorial to summon twice the 10x gacha. If you don't like any of the results, then proceed with one of the reroll methods below!
- Method #1: Go to your Settings -> Apps -> search for World Flipper -> Delete Cache and Clear Data. Run the game again, and wait for all the data to download (roughly 3 GB), then skip all tutorials and you're ready to summon!
- Method #2: Delete the game -> Reinstall it. Run the game, wait for all the data to download, skip all the tutorials and then start summoning.
- Method #3: Log in with a Google/Facebook/Apple account -> Do the summons as usual -> if you want to reset, simply log out and log in using a different bound account (for instance, if you first used Google, you can use Facebook the second time around).
World Flipper reroll tier listIf you reroll, it's normal to know exactly which units you want to reroll for. My suggestion would be to go for the following:
- Rakisha
- Cipher
- Sera
- Vyron
- Bulleta
- Rolf
- Philamelia
- Orvelle
- Razelt
- Clarisse
