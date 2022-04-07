World Flipper tier list and a reroll guide

If you're eager to learn who the best characters are, then our World Flipper tier list will most certainly come in handy! We've ranked all the units released in the game's Japanese version into a tier list, so if you're eager to learn how your favourites are ranked, then this is the right place to be.

Our World Flipper tier list below ranks all the characters belonging to a specific element in individual tiers, so if you need to search for a particular one, then make sure to look for it in the element tier list associated with that particular hero.

That's not all though. We've also got a reroll guide and a reroll tier list, so make sure to check those too if you're just starting out in the game!

The best characters in World Flipper

The characters are ranked based on their overall strength in all the game's content, and then we have a tier for "unison" which is something of a "support" position. Placing a unit in unison will only strengthen the main unit, but certain characters are better used as support rather than a main.

Our list is based on the Japanese version of the game, so you might spot some units that are not available in Global just yet. The names might not be perfectly translated either, so we're actively making an effort to keep this up-to-date and adjust any mistakes to fit the GL release (we edit the names as we obtain the units).