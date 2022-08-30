Disney Mirrorverse tier list of best guardians that you can pick

: August 30, 2022 - added Zurg

If you're looking for an index of all the characters, sorted into a complete Disney Mirrorverse tier list, then you're in the right place. Our article will help you pick some of the best Guardians in the game and make it easier to decide which ones are really worth investing your resources into, and which aren't worth your time.

In Disney Mirrorverse, all the characters are called 'Guardians'. They each have a particular skill set that is related to their signature characteristics - Some characters are super powerful in specific teams, while others can be viable in any sort of composition. These characters also have a star rating, with the ones having a higher star rating being stronger, naturally. Some of the 5* Guardians are worthwhile, for instance, Mickey mouse is one of the best healers in the game at the moment, therefore it is to be expected to see him in the S+ tier.

Disney Mirrorverse tier list - which are the best Guardians?

In order to determine which Mirrorverse characters are the best, we've ranked them based on their abilities and maxed out stats. They also need the right Talents in order to shine, and therefore it's a pretty lengthy process. You will probably think that heroes are all good depending on the content, which is true to an extent. However, in order to min-max your team, you're better off picking the characters we've listed in the higher tiers (S+, S, and A tiers).

Our Disney Mirrorverse tier list is mainly a general one, so if you're looking for the best characters for a specific instance, then we'll make sure to create something once the game has officially launched.

Enough with the introductions though! Let's check out the Disney Mirrorverse tier list that you've come here for.