5 games like Wordle to play daily

Daily word puzzle games like Wordle.
Updated on January 11th, 2024 - changed some games. Update by Jupiter Hadley
There are a lot of games which can be very time-consuming, which is why it's nice to have smaller and quicker challenges like Wordle. The game is simple and fits well among the other content that the NY Times website has to offer. Like the daily crosswords of yore, Wordle provides a blank word every day for players to guess. They can sign on to the site, make an attempt to guess the word with any letters and positions being highlighted to eliminate options. Each day brings a new word to give the mind a fast sharpening.
Though the game is still quite fresh having been released late in 2021, it has grown in popularity, leading to a number of spin-offs. For those who can't get their fix of daily puzzles from Wordle alone, there are plenty of similar games to sate that craving.
If you're a real fan of similar titles, there is a definitive list of the best Android word games, but also the best iOS word games. As each has 25 games included, you'll undoubtedly find something to suit you.
ABSURDLE
Have you ever thought that Wordle is too easy for you? Well, Absurdle is a more challenging version of the game. Instead of trying to help you figure out the word, Absurdle is actively trying to figure out a word you won't guess. The game doesn't pick a word at the beginning of your round, instead, it's using your words to narrow down a list of words, making the game last as long as possible. You can guess as many times as you want and this game will take more time to play!
High Score Day
Wordle covers a lot of words, but it can still feel overwhelming. Sometimes, it's best to have something that is more niche that people will feel more confident about. That's where High Score Day comes in by posing a video game title for people to try and guess from the given screenshot. If you are a fan of retro games or have an eye for video games, this can be an interesting challenge.
Queerdle
While pride month may have ended, the community continues to remain strong and active. There is a lot of LGBTQ+ content out there, including a Wordle-like game called Queerdle. People can sign on to try and guess a word connected to the LGBTQ+ community.
Lookdle
Many people are more visual-based so Wordle may not be the most appealing daily challenge. For something that makes use of pictures, people can check out Lookdle. This presents a pixelated picture every day of a celebrity with each guess making it clearer to boost chances. If you know your celebrities, this is a fun daily challenge.
LORDLE OF THE RINGS
If you are a fan of Lord of the Rings, Lordle of the Rings is a Lord of the Rings version of Wordle. This game will really test your knowledge as there are lots of lesser known words that can come up. There is only one puzzle presented each and every day, giving you a reason to come back and try tomorrow. It's a great option for fans of Tolkien!