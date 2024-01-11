5 games like Wordle to play daily

Daily word puzzle games like Wordle.

Updated on January 11th, 2024 - changed some games. Update by Jupiter Hadley

There are a lot of games which can be very time-consuming, which is why it's nice to have smaller and quicker challenges like Wordle. The game is simple and fits well among the other content that the NY Times website has to offer. Like the daily crosswords of yore, Wordle provides a blank word every day for players to guess. They can sign on to the site, make an attempt to guess the word with any letters and positions being highlighted to eliminate options. Each day brings a new word to give the mind a fast sharpening.

Also read:

Though the game is still quite fresh having been released late in 2021, it has grown in popularity, leading to a number of spin-offs. For those who can't get their fix of daily puzzles from Wordle alone, there are plenty of similar games to sate that craving.

If you're a real fan of similar titles, there is a definitive list of the best Android word games, but also the best iOS word games. As each has 25 games included, you'll undoubtedly find something to suit you.