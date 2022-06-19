Top 25 best word games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Expand your vocabulary with some of these word games for iPhone
Updated November 2nd, 2021: New entries and download links added
When it comes to puzzle games, we all like manipulating fruit and matching colours. But not all of us would admit to liking playing with words. For those of you that do like to play with words, we decided to make a list of the best word games for iPhone and iPad.
Perhaps it's one too many family holidays spent playing scrabble. Or maybe it's the association with your deeply uncool dad doing the crossword. Some associate word games with homework, while others simply don't have the type of brain that clicks with wordplay.
Whatever the reason, the word game has become pretty niche. But it's a sizeable niche and it's one where the appeal is only growing broader and more mainstream.
Sure, we like a traditional word game. We earn our livings (such as it is) writing stuff. It's very much within our wheelhouse.
But word games don't necessarily have to be about word jumbles or anagrams. Plenty of mobile games these days play with language in a different way, whether it's to tell an interactive story or to make cats explode. You'll see what we mean in the following list.
Have we missed out your favourite iOS word game? Let us know in the comments below.Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Blackbar
Blackbar is a gut-wrenchingly effective (and oh-so-relevant) interactive story all about censorship, with a simple word-identification game woven into its fabric.
This game is absolutely brilliant if you're into uniquely crafted games that aim to give you some unique perspective into what censorship and text based gameplay can do when used together. We even have some Blackbar tips to help you out along the way!Download Blackbar
2
SpellTower+
A sharp spruce up of a true word game classic, SpellTower's crisp presentation and elegant block-busting gameplay ensure that it hasn't aged a bit.
It's essentially Tetris with words, and we can only agree that it's one of the best of the genre. Is it still one of the best word games on iOS, even in 2921? We think so, but you should give it a try and let us know if you agree with us or not!Download SpellTower+
3
Letterpress
Word games don't have to be dry, solitary pursuits. Letterpress is a brilliant game of verbal chess that has you duelling with your opponent over a tight grid of jumbled letters.
It might not be as exciting as some of the other titles on this list, but it's still one of the few games that stays true to the classical word game approach we've known for years, and if you want something simple and clean-looking, this is a great game to get started.Download Letterpress
4
DEVICE 6
More of a text adventure than an outright puzzler, Device 6 nonetheless plays with words in a uniquely ingenious, mobile-focused way.
Even though the game was released years ago, it still feels as fresh as ever. The cleverly created levels with its text-based mechanics and (not so) random pictures make it appealing in more than one way, to both word game and puzzle game enthusiasts.Download DEVICE 6
5
TypeShift
Another great word game from the maker of SpellTower, TypeShift is a concise and stylish blend of anagrams, word searches, and crosswords.
You can read more about the game in our TypeShift review, or you can simply dive into the game and enjoy some challenging word puzzles meant to give you a sweet taste of what this unique grid word game is.Download TypeShift
6
Alphabear 2
Like the original Alphbear, this sequel is all about forming words to create huge bear-like blocks. It's very cute, very silly, and very moreish.
Alphabear 2 is all about bears, but the word game is there too - it's just a lot better when you think about it from the un-bear-ably cute perspective of a giant adorable bear being the block that you play with instead of a plain letter block.
You can also read our Alphabear 2 review if you're eager to learn more about the game!Download Alphabear 2
7
PicWords
PicWords is a word puzzler that manages to feel genuinely fresh, taking a basic image asking the player to discover three words that could be considered representatives of said image.
You have several letters that you can use and re-use (up to a certain point), and if in need, you can also ask for hints. PicWords has quite literally hundreds of levels available, so there's always something new and exciting to look forward to.Download PicWords
8
Spellspire
Proving the diverse potential of word games, Spellspire is actually an action RPG where your attacks are powered by your vocabulary - if that's not something novel, then I don't know what is. It brings a whole new meaning to the term 'spell casting'.
If you want something more than a simple word game, this is as good as it gets. It's a truly fun and exciting game that will make you want to spell as best as you can.Download Spellspire
9
Crossgrams
The humble crossword meets the word jumble in this inspired word game supergroup. Add some super-clean presentation and an intuitive control system, and you're L-A-U-G-H-I-N-G.
We have a Crossgrams review, so if you're eager to learn how we found it during our playthrough, make sure to check it out. We strongly recommend it especially if you like simple-looking games with a lot of essence because Crossgrams is exactly that.Download Crossgrams
10
Ord.
A very clever game that isn't afraid to challenge the player to create their very own story, this experimental game is full of twists and turns every step of the way. It's a brilliant game with an emphasis on creativity and fun, but it also has a very simple animation to lure you right in and make you ask all the right questions.
If that sounds ambiguous, that's because you'll only get to truly understand the plot once you're in it. It's one of the best word games for iOS out there if you can look past its dark appearance.
Did you know we have an Ord. review?
Download Ord.
11
Antitype
Word games are interesting enough when they bring something unique to players, but when they take essential day-to-day words and ask you to find opposites that's something else. It's fun, challenging, and sometimes a little challenging.
Antitype is one of the best iPhone word games out there, and if you're up for the task, it can take you on some rather exciting journeys. Who knew finding some 8-letter words and their opposites could be so hard?Download Antitype
12
Sticky Terms
If you're familiar with Philipp Stollenmayer's creations, this is another one to behold. Sticky Terms basically asks you to pull word jumbles apart by tapping the screen and reconnecting them in order to create actual words. Oh, and let's not forget that all of the words are foreign too.
It's challenging and fun and has a tad bit of educational purpose too. It's a unique game in that sense since no other offers such a hands-on approach.Download Sticky Terms
13
Kitty Letter
Kitty Letter is the game that sees you put together words and create armies. Is that exciting or what?
The game is also PvP, so you'll be playing against another player and send out armies to battle - the player who knows most words wins. Simple enough, right?
You also have a campaign mode that lets you train into learning more words (which will be necessary if you're willing to take on the best), and that's probably the best you could ask for. It's clearly one of our favourites and probably one of the best word games on iPhone and iPad out there.Download Kitty Letter
14
supertype
Supertype is another game from Philipp Stollenmayer, so you can probably tell it's going to be a great one. It's basically an iOS word game where you have to put each word in the right place.
Sounds simple enough, but in reality, it's a relaxing game with words that feels better and better the more you play it. It's fantastic - we even have a supertype review!Download supertype
15
Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast
This game is probably one of the very few ones that are not at all what you might expect. It IS a word game, but one where you need to roast the opponent. That's right, you need to use the right words in order to come up with some of the most ingenious cuss words out there.
It's one game that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face, and if you're looking for something like that, then you've found the best one.Download Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast
16
AI Dungeon
AI Dungeon is, simply put, a game where you can do anything that you might put your mind to. It's a game where you are in charge of the storyline, action and pretty much anything you might think of through sheer words. That gives players a lot of freedom, so if that is something up your alley, chances are you'll love AI Dungeon.Download AI Dungeon
17
Alphabetty Saga
AlphaBetty Saga is essentially a brilliant mash between Candy Crush Saga and Scrabble. It's a game that cleverly applies King's famous bite-sized objectives structure to a game that can only lure you in and keep you playing for hours at a time.
We wholeheartedly believe that if you're a consumer of this type of game, you'll love Alphabetty Saga with its intriguing narrative and puzzly nature. It's fun, simple to understand, but difficult to master (once you get to the thousandth level). It's one of the best word games for iPhone even in 2022, so definitely worth checking out!Download Alphabetty Saga
18
Word Forward
Word Forward is a highly enjoyable word jumble game with a minimalist approach visually that entrusts the player to drag and stretch words in all directions. However, it's a tad more than that - you can only use each letter once. It's a challenging puzzle word game that will see you learning new words every step of the way.
You can also read our Word Forward review where we mention a few things about the game and what you can expect from it!Download Word Forward
19
Words Out
You're probably familiar with the classical Solitaire, and if you are a fan of it too, you'll probably love Words Out. This game applies the normal rules from Solitaire, except it's a word game, which automatically means fewer numbers.
You have to deal out your letter cards in order to put together four rows of words, score high points all throughout and enjoy a casual word game experience. It's actually super engaging!Download Words Out
20
Lineweight
Lineweight is a very good-looking game that feels more like an interactive fiction than anything else. It doesn't have a whole lot going on in the gameplay department, but boy is it beautiful.
You can read our Lineweight review, where we mentioned a thing or two about the gameplay as well as what you can expect from this stunning iOS word game. It might be for you, or it might not - read it and decide for yourself!Download Lineweight
21
Words With Friends
Words With Friends is pretty much the most Scrabble-like game you've probably heard of - you play it, your friends play it, and probably your mother plays it too. It's engaging, exciting, and extremely fun when it comes to letter-mashing.
You can play it in solo mode or against your friends, and as you might well know, games, where you get to beat your friends with knowledge, are that much more fun. Words With Friends is indeed one of the best word games for iPhone, especially since you can show your friends who the real game master is.Download Words With Friends
22
Four Letters
Playing a game where you only make up four-letter words might seem rather boring, but in fact, it's the complete opposite. There is a universe of four-letter words laying hidden in this game, and you can gleefully explore a grid, fast, long, four word game unlike any other.
It also looks pretty neat for a word game, so we'll give it fourextra points!Download Four Letters
23
Letters & Sodas
Letters & Sodas is a fun and fizzy little game revolving around letters and words that involves tactile block-sliding mechanics. It's one of the best-looking, delicious, and fun word games on this list, and on iOS.
Top top it all off, the game has a very beautiful and calming pastel color scheme which gives it a modern, simple and beautiful approach - it's a game that you really want to try, especially if word games are your bread and butter!Download Letters & Sodas
24
Deadword
Deadword is the word game that doesn't resemble anything else we've listed thus far. It's a game where you have to avoid zombies by spelling the right words and overall putting your brain to use instead of handing it to the zombies on a golden platter.
It's brilliant and you will find it extremely easy to get sucked right into this post-apocalyptic world filled with brain-eating green baddies. We also love its pixelated graphics, so if you've been looking for a word game with 8-bit graphics, you've found it.Download Deadword
25
Highrise Heroes
Coming from the makers of Quell, Highrise Heroes is a word game that combines simple word-forming with strategic block-busting and an intriguing narrative. It's rather unique in that regard because the story is unlike anything else you've seen before.
That clearly lands it a spot on our list, and with that we are closing off our Top 25 best word games for iPhone and iPad list! You have a plethora of word games to play from now on, but keep revisiting this list every once in a while, because we will keep updating it as the new word games for iPhones get released.Download Highrise Heroes