You can now feed your guilty pleasure for snatching shiny things in the upcoming puzzler, Grabby Crab

Diamonds are a crab's best friend

Grab the gemstone and find a way to escape

Premium purchase with no ads

Now in pre-registration

Much like me, the titular crab in Grabby Crab is easily distracted by shiny things, which is basically the whole premise of the premium puzzler. Developer Tepes Ovidiu has a knack for crafting attention-grabbing concepts, in my opinion, as evidenced by two of his previous projects. One of them is about slaving away in the Lost and Found section of the airport to help demanding animals find their missing socks, while another is about a mage on a quest to recover his stolen underpants.

As they are, those two are pretty enticing on their own, and with Grabby Crab, it has the same beauty in simplicity. Essentially, all you really have to do is grab shiny gems in crumbling caves, then find a path to escape. You're the eponymous grabber, after all, and apparently, nothing will stop you from getting what you want - not even vanishing tiles and ancient temple guardians.

The handcrafted levels and clean visuals are part of the appeal here, it seems, and with no timers to rush you through each stage, it does feel like it'll be less frustrating than your average path-finding puzzler. It's a premium purchase with no ads, and you can even play it offline - so when it launches on June 23rd (at least, according to the App Store), it should be worth the $2.99 price tag.

Speaking of the App Store, there was a bit of drama recently about Grabby Crab getting hurtfully rejected under "Spam". Since it's on the App Store now at the time of writing, I'm guessing all's been resolved and everyone's become best friends.

In any case, if you're at all curious, you can pre-register on the App Store and on Google Play to get first dibs as soon as it's out. Best to do it now before things get removed from the storefronts again!