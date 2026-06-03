14 upcoming indie games we saw in Malmo that you'll want to check out
Pocket Gamer Connects was recently in Malmo for Pocket Gamer Connects Malmo Summit, for the first time ever. This event was full of talks, panels and networking opportunities for locals and those travelling in for Nordic Games Week.
Alongside all of the informational panels and discussions, there were some of our classic fringe events, including the Big Indie Pitch! For those new to the format, this is a fast-paced pitching event where developers are only given five minutes to pitch to industry experts, before then moving on to the next table and doing it all over again! This happens six times, giving them time to work on their pitch and learn and finesse as they go.
The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Malmo Summit had a massive variety of games entered into it, from a wide selection of different studios. Seeing their game ideas pitched and the passion behind these studios, all while experiencing the buzz of the room, was a truly fantastic experience. We gathered up the judges' feedback after the pitch and named the first, second and third place winners.
But, for now, we want to share all of the wonderful indie games that were pitched there.
Want to take part yourself? Check out the Big Indie Pitch website for a list of all the upcoming pitches, and find out how you can get your game in front of our panel of judges.
1
Be Grey, Do Crime by The Hangout Crew
Be Grey, Do Crime is a one to four-player co-op physics-based game where everyone is trying to pull off a massive bank heist. Oh, and you're all unprepared raccoons. Everyone needs to manoeuvre through the bank, using their grappling hooks, moving treasure around with them. There are lots of lasers, traps, and ways to get caught - so you'll need to balance greed with your ability to survive without getting caught.
Be Grey, Do Crime is set to release on PC later this year.
2
The Burden by High Tide
The Burden is a narrative-driven adventure and management game where you are on a ship, trying to figure out what has happened after someone has been murdered on board. You have been put in charge of this murder mystery, so you must travel throughout the ship, finding various clues and talking to others who were there.
The Burder is aiming to launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2027.
3
SunderBound by Kipi Interactive
SunderBound is a co-op, top-down roguelite shooter where you explore a crumbling mega-tower, hoping to survive each floor. You need to take on each level with either a friend of yours or an AI companion, solving the tests in each room, upgrading your weapons, and figuring out the way out.
SunderBound is aiming to release in September of this year for PC.
4
Petty Ungodliness by CRNG Games GmbH
Pretty Ungodliness is a tactical roguelite deckbuilder where the forgotten gods you recruit determine your strategic options, earning their trust to unlock new decks, abilities and synergies. You must use your power to push back the apathy draining colour and magic from their world. Pretty Ungodliness has a strong replayability loop.
Pretty Ungodliness is set to release on PC in 2027.
5
Departure of Darkness by Red Vault Interactive
Departure of Darkness is a survival horror game with an old-school PlayStation look to it, where you play as Emma - a young woman trying to save her brother from a parasite-infected airport. You need to scavenge the different rooms of this place and slaughter your enemies. There are even some puzzle elements thrown in.
Departure of Darkness is set to launch on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC in 2027.
6
Rapture of the Deep by Grimlight Games
Rapture of the Deep is a psychological horror survival game where you are isolated from the outside world, haunted by strange creatures, and forced to do what you can to survive. To make matters worse, your sanity is slowly fading, forcing you to navigate through fear and uncertainty into the unknown in a remote underwater environment.
Rapture of the Deep is set to launch on PC in 2028.
7
ESSOMENIC by BRYGD Interactive
ESSOMENIC is a first-person psychological horror mystery game where you play a surgeon, navigating the memories of their patients through some strange, retro machinery. You need to keep them alive, under the control of a strange occult organisation.
ESSOMENIC is set to release on PC later this year.
8
Northgale by Myte Interactive
Northgale is an adventure game where you play as a young farm girl who can use the Northwind Spirit to navigate the world around you through your kite. This narrative-driven game is about restoring balance, offering a unique blend of physics-based exploration and emotional storytelling.
Northgale is set to release on PC, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation in 2028.
9
Marvatten by Impact Unified AB
Marvatten is a physics-based tactical action game where you can build your own naval ships, customise your weapons, and take your ships to the high seas where enemy forces are prepared for battle. You can also trade, collect, and explore around you, trying to expand your influence and complete missions.
Marvatten is set to release on PC and Switch in 2027.
10
A Courting of Curses by Red Rose Interactive AB
A Courting of Curses is a romance RPG where you need to romance four mysterious suitors who can bring either survival or destruction. You are trapped in a Magical Academy, with day and night cycles to follow, studying, socialising, and fighting for your life.
A Courting of Curses is set to launch on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC in 2026.
11
Mini MOBA by Boom Corp
Mini MOBA is a fast-paced, multiplayer arena game that has classic three-lane MOBA action done in a streamlined way. Each match is short, accessible, and enhanced by smart autopay systems that streamline controls while preserving strategic depth.
Mini MOBA is coming to iOS, PC and Android later this year.
12
Yarn Knight Arcade by ShouDoesGames
Yarn Knight Arcade is a twin-stick shooter with roguelike and puzzle elements that has a retro vibe. You play as a cat, looking to kill various enemies on each screen, getting money and ensuring that you stay alive.
Yarn Knight Arcade is set to launch on PC in 2028.
13
The Long Night by Birdisland
The Long Night is a run-based, Renaissance-Slavic horror RPG with turn-based combat about a young man returning to his birthplace to treat a plague outbreak. He is torn between folklore, faith, and the science of the times - but must attempt to save his village while contending with witch hunters, distrustful locals, and the seemingly supernatural elements.
The Long Night is set to launch on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC in 2027.
14
Transit by Fable Systems
Transit is a dark Nordic narrative adventure game set in a looping world of midnight trains and traumatised souls. You will be searching for your lost sister, as reality slowly loops itself to death. Guiding you is a sharp-tongued sock puppet, while you navigate through shifting routes, fractured memories, and echoes of the past or possibly the future.
Tranist is set to launch on PlayStation and PC in 2027.