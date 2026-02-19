Wizardry Variants Daphne set to collaborate with dark fantasy series Blade & Bastard

Wizardry Variants Daphne once more welcomes the characters of Blade & Bastard

The dark fantasy series sees the debut of new and returning featured adventurers

Not to mention missions jam-packed with collab-exclusive rewards

For fans of CRPGs and scholars of the history of fantasy in Japanese media, the Wizardry series is a landmark. It's the reason kobolds in Japanese fantasy series are still doglike after all. And now, the popular mobile adaptation Wizardry Variants Daphne is set to once more welcome characters from the dark fantasy series Blade & Bastard.

It's fitting that Blade & Bastard, a fantasy series following adventurers exploring a dark dungeon attempting to recover the bodies of fallen explorers, is collaborating with Wizardry. The RPG series is well-known for its tough difficulty in classic Gygaxian fashion, and fits in well with the dark fantasy setting of Blade & Bastard.

The event is set to run until March 25th, featuring a whopping four Otherworld Adventurers, each with their own Unique Remains options that feature their signature weaponry and other equipment for you to add to your armoury. Not to mention an original storyline supervised by series author Kumo Kagyu.

Bastarding bastardly

Those new adventurers are: Saintess from the North, Ainikki, Challenger Still in Training Berkanan, and since this isn't the first time that Blade & Bastard has arrived in the world of Wizardry Variants , you'll also be able to summon the original version of Berkanan and Iarumas.

Iarumas himself gets a new class-change to the Samurai of the Black Rod, too, offering even more versatility as you traverse the dungeon. Add onto that a swathe of new challenges, such as the Trial Bestowed by Gods, which offer goodies including Unique Remains and Gems of Org, and you've got plenty of reason to go venturing into the darkest depths of the dungeon.

