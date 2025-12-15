Ash Echoes tier list and a reroll guide
| Ash Echoes Global
Our Ash Echoes tier list has arrived! So, you can decide which characters you want to use, which you should try to pull from the gacha, and which ones to pick from the beginner gacha, which offers a guaranteed 6-star.
When thinking about playing Ash Echoes, you might expect it to be just another basic anime gacha RPG - well, that's not quite true. It's quite strategy-heavy, where the narrative and the story intertwine beautifully. I've been playing it for a while now, and I absolutely love it. I only wish I had more time to play, honestly.
However, today's tier list should come in handy for all players, beginner and experienced alike, since it will cover arguably one of the most important aspects - the best characters.
Before we dive in, I would like to address a little something.
Can you recruit the best characters as an F2P player?I am happy to say that, as a F2P player myself, it was not that difficult for me to make a decent team and even get a couple of 6-star characters. It is pretty fair towards F2P players, but, of course, since it's a gacha, the premium aspect is always present.
You can choose to spend some money, but I don't think it is mandatory as long as you spend enough time completing all of your quests and available events.
About this Ash Echoes tier listI've ranked all the characters based on how well they perform, so try to upgrade the ones in the top tiers whenever you get them. Also, try using them in your team to replace their placeholders.
I recommend sticking to using the characters in the S-tier and A-tier since those are universally good. Those in B-tier are decent, but towards the late game, they tend to fall off. As for the rest...they're placeholders or are occasionally useful in hyper-specific scenarios.
Use the links below if you're interested in checking out a specific tier.
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier | D tier Reroll guide
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S tier
- Long
- Cen Ying
- Longhe
- Cyros
- Boreas
- Feng Qingxue
- Lynn
- Murkrain
- Scarlett
- Jean
- Uni
- Thea
- Lorelle
- Xuan Ge
- Luke
- Longqing
- Mo Hongxiu
- Freda
- Tish
2
A tier
- Midas
- Kylin
- Titia
- Baili Tusu
- Solbyrd von Luminberg
- Elpis
- Leilani
- Hassel
- Ivana
- Furay & Furney
- Tong
- Zodivin Azure
- Lydia
- Sambheka
- Felicio
3
B tier
- Caroline
- Shiratori Azusa
- Begonia
- Sorley
- Reid
- Aceo
- Yuqi
- Mars
- Tian Ruo
4
C tier
- Gina
- Pris
- Roar
- Su Xiao
- Xiangling
- Sephonis
- Bellia
- Shu
- Ms. Lew
- Changyao
- Gauya
- Infa
- Boss
5
D tier
- Di Yan
- Emaha
- Huo Ran
- Lanlan
- Bubbles
- Rodney
- Sweeper-EX
- Fortuni
All of these characters are at the bottom of our Ash Echoes tier list because they are not that good from a general point of view. Some of them have potential or can be okay in the early game until you get something better, but otherwise, I suggest you don't bother with any of them.
6
Ash Echoes reroll guide - should you reroll?
Now that we've got to this point, it's time to talk about rerolling in Ash Echoes. Since we get a free 6-star of choice at the beginning (finish the tutorial and pull 30 times in the gacha - 3x10 pulls), there is really no need to reroll since you're guaranteed a good start anyway.
Furthermore, you will get another free 6-star once you pull 300 times from the gacha (30x10 pulls). That is really generous in my opinion, since you can easily build a good team based on the characters you get here.
Oh, and finally, you will get ONE MORE free 6-star once you finish Chapter 3.
So, should you reroll in Ash Echoes?No. There is absolutely no point in rerolling since you will end up getting 3 free 6-star characters, so all you need to do is spend time trying to pass the levels and upgrade the characters you've got, mainly focusing on the ones that are in the top tiers.
Don't forget we also have similar lists for other games, like this Rise of Kittens tier list, as well as the complete rundown of all the best gear, pets and abilities in Capybara GO, ranked by tiers!