Ash Echoes tier list and a reroll guide

Our Ash Echoes tier list has arrived! So, you can decide which characters you want to use, which you should try to pull from the gacha, and which ones to pick from the beginner gacha, which offers a guaranteed 6-star.

When thinking about playing Ash Echoes, you might expect it to be just another basic anime gacha RPG - well, that's not quite true. It's quite strategy-heavy, where the narrative and the story intertwine beautifully. I've been playing it for a while now, and I absolutely love it. I only wish I had more time to play, honestly.

However, today's tier list should come in handy for all players, beginner and experienced alike, since it will cover arguably one of the most important aspects - the best characters.

Before we dive in, I would like to address a little something.

Can you recruit the best characters as an F2P player?

I am happy to say that, as a F2P player myself, it was not that difficult for me to make a decent team and even get a couple of 6-star characters. It is pretty fair towards F2P players, but, of course, since it's a gacha, the premium aspect is always present.

You can choose to spend some money, but I don't think it is mandatory as long as you spend enough time completing all of your quests and available events.

About this Ash Echoes tier list

I've ranked all the characters based on how well they perform, so try to upgrade the ones in the top tiers whenever you get them. Also, try using them in your team to replace their placeholders.

I recommend sticking to using the characters in the S-tier and A-tier since those are universally good. Those in B-tier are decent, but towards the late game, they tend to fall off. As for the rest...they're placeholders or are occasionally useful in hyper-specific scenarios.

Use the links below if you're interested in checking out a specific tier.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.