Ash Echoes tier list and a reroll guide

By Cristina Mesesan
iOS + Android
| Ash Echoes Global
Updated on December 15th, 2025 - Version: 2.1.2 - Latest Addition: Longhe

Our Ash Echoes tier list has arrived! So, you can decide which characters you want to use, which you should try to pull from the gacha, and which ones to pick from the beginner gacha, which offers a guaranteed 6-star. 

When thinking about playing Ash Echoes, you might expect it to be just another basic anime gacha RPG - well, that's not quite true. It's quite strategy-heavy, where the narrative and the story intertwine beautifully. I've been playing it for a while now, and I absolutely love it. I only wish I had more time to play, honestly.

However, today's tier list should come in handy for all players, beginner and experienced alike, since it will cover arguably one of the most important aspects - the best characters.

Before we dive in, I would like to address a little something.

Can you recruit the best characters as an F2P player?

I am happy to say that, as a F2P player myself, it was not that difficult for me to make a decent team and even get a couple of 6-star characters. It is pretty fair towards F2P players, but, of course, since it's a gacha, the premium aspect is always present.

You can choose to spend some money, but I don't think it is mandatory as long as you spend enough time completing all of your quests and available events. 

list of characters summoned in ash echoes

About this Ash Echoes tier list

I've ranked all the characters based on how well they perform, so try to upgrade the ones in the top tiers whenever you get them. Also, try using them in your team to replace their placeholders. 

I recommend sticking to using the characters in the S-tier and A-tier since those are universally good. Those in B-tier are decent, but towards the late game, they tend to fall off. As for the rest...they're placeholders or are occasionally useful in hyper-specific scenarios.

Use the links below if you're interested in checking out a specific tier.

S tier  |  A tier  |  B tier  |  C tier  |  D tier

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris. 
S tier

Longqing character portrait
  • Long
  • Cen Ying
  • Longhe
  • Cyros
  • Boreas
  • Feng Qingxue
  • Lynn
  • Murkrain
  • Scarlett
  • Jean
  • Uni
  • Thea
  • Lorelle
  • Xuan Ge
  • Luke
  • Longqing
  • Mo Hongxiu
  • Freda
  • Tish
Cyros is an outstanding DPS, mainly used in Fire teams. He is universally good, not only thanks to his damage output (in Cannis and Human forms) but also because he is fairly balanced - he is top tier, even though he lacks some Anti-Air abilities.

Longqing is the best healer at the moment, which deservedly puts her at the top of this Ash Echoes tier list. She can provide shields as well as increased heals to allies who are shielded. She is one of the best you can possibly get, and well worth upgrading since she continues to excel even into the late game.
Freda is only a 5-star character, but she is easily the best. She is a support, but she can be used in any team thanks to her versatility. She brings heals and buffs (including cooldown reduction for allies), so if you manage to pull her, you should use 100% her. Try getting her duplicates as well.

A tier

Lydia character portrait girl with a big hat
  • Midas
  • Kylin
  • Titia
  • Baili Tusu
  • Solbyrd von Luminberg
  • Elpis
  • Leilani
  • Hassel
  • Ivana
  • Furay & Furney
  • Tong
  • Zodivin Azure
  • Lydia
  • Sambheka
  • Felicio
Baili Tusu is similar to Cyros in the sense that they are both Specialists with insanely good DPS. The only difference is that Baili Tusu also has Anti-Air abilities. He is great to use against enemies who have Barrier, and if you plan on using him, I strongly advise only using him in a Fire team.

Zodivin Azure is the second-best healer in Ash Echoes, and that is mainly because she is fairly squishy. She has great heals, resistances and decent damage, and can also be used as a Leader to benefit from the passive buffs.
Felicio is a 5-star, but he can be pretty useful given he grants attack speed buffs. He can also deal decent AoE damage and can be used well into the mid-to-late game, although he does fall off slightly.

B tier

Ash Echoes Yuqi portrait
  • Caroline
  • Shiratori Azusa
  • Begonia
  • Sorley
  • Reid
  • Aceo
  • Yuqi
  • Mars
  • Tian Ruo
Caroline is a good character to use in Corrosion teams, and mainly because of her Leader skill. She is also pretty versatile, being able to offer some healing too, despite being a main DPS.

Aceo is a 5-star character who has some handy CC, and can be used in a Corrosion team alongside Caroline. Aside from that, Aceo needs to be upgraded to work.
Tian Ruo is an okay character in the early game when you are still working towards creating a team. He can tank enemies, he can heal, and he is overall a very reliable character to have on the front line. But later on, you'll want to replace him.

C tier

Su Xiao character portrait
  • Gina
  • Pris
  • Roar
  • Su Xiao
  • Xiangling
  • Sephonis
  • Bellia
  • Shu
  • Ms. Lew
  • Changyao
  • Gauya
  • Infa
  • Boss
Roar is decent mainly in Fire teams. She has okay damage but is not going to be too useful in the late game. Once you've passed the mid-point, you'll want to start looking for better options.

Su Xiao is also mainly good to use in the beginning. She has a revive in her kit, as well as shields and an HP buff, but other than that, she is not going to be of much use in the late game.
Boss is a really cool character in my opinion (mainly because it's a cat named literally BOSS), and it can buff allies' ATK Speed by quite a lot. Also, Boss throws dried fish at enemies. I would honestly rank it S-tier if we're just basing it on concept. However, we're not. So, it's C-tier for Boss.

D tier

Emaha character with big bow
  • Di Yan
  • Emaha
  • Huo Ran
  • Lanlan
  • Bubbles
  • Rodney
  • Sweeper-EX
  • Fortuni

All of these characters are at the bottom of our Ash Echoes tier list because they are not that good from a general point of view. Some of them have potential or can be okay in the early game until you get something better, but otherwise, I suggest you don't bother with any of them.

Ash Echoes reroll guide - should you reroll?

battle scene in ash echoes

Now that we've got to this point, it's time to talk about rerolling in Ash Echoes. Since we get a free 6-star of choice at the beginning (finish the tutorial and pull 30 times in the gacha - 3x10 pulls), there is really no need to reroll since you're guaranteed a good start anyway.

Furthermore, you will get another free 6-star once you pull 300 times from the gacha (30x10 pulls). That is really generous in my opinion, since you can easily build a good team based on the characters you get here.

Oh, and finally, you will get ONE MORE free 6-star once you finish Chapter 3.

So, should you reroll in Ash Echoes?

No. There is absolutely no point in rerolling since you will end up getting 3 free 6-star characters, so all you need to do is spend time trying to pass the levels and upgrade the characters you've got, mainly focusing on the ones that are in the top tiers.

Don't forget we also have similar lists for other games, like this Rise of Kittens tier list, as well as the complete rundown of all the best gear, pets and abilities in Capybara GO, ranked by tiers!

