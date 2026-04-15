Wizardry Variants Daphne releases its new 1.5th anniversary celebration with a host of new rewards

The world of Wizardry opens once more with the new anniversary event for Wizardry Variants Daphne

Nab a whole new adventurer with their own unique remains in the form of Abenius

And jump in for a variety of login events to claim exciting rewards

The Wizardry series is immensely popular in Japan. Whereas franchises such as the Elder Scrolls define Western RPGs nowadays, you'd be hard-pressed to find a modern JRPG without at least some influence from Wizardry. Little surprise then that Wizardry Variants Daphne has proven so popular with fans as it celebrates its 1.5th anniversary!

Wizardry Variants Daphne adds modern mobile flair to the classic dungeon-crawling RPG, but maintains the hardcore difficulty as you recruit your party from a vast cast of characters. And to mark the anniversary, the latest alternate style adventurer has arrived in the form of Radiance of Owen Abenius, featured until May 13th.

Abenius also gets her own new legendary adventurer quest, and of course, a bonus version of her unique remains (summoning) that grants a piece of special equipment. Not a bad addition to our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list, I'd wager.

Enchanting

Of course, that's far from all that's being added as part of this anniversary event. The Abyss-Runner Accolade Festival Special Supplies will grant players a suite of in-game items as rewards, including a total of 10 Adventurer's Remains I and 2000 Gems of Org.

And that's alongside another special supplies event, Serenity Dedicated to Owen, that offers even more goodies! All available until May 13th as well.

Coming off the back of its 1st anniversary, this event, which also features various other limited-time events, including missions, may seem relatively low-key. But I think that's one of the more defining features of Wizardry Variants Daphne, as the dungeon-crawling genre that it's a throwback to wasn't exactly known for quirkier content (most of the time).

Still, if diving into Wizardry Variants Daphne has given you a taste for putting your RPG skills to the test, why not see what else is available? Our list of the best RPGs on Android has a host of great new releases for you to try!