Wizardry Variants Daphne celebrates 3 million downloads with login rewards and new banner

Things have already been busy in Wizardry Variants Daphne, thanks to its ongoing Blade & Bastard collaboration, but it seems the celebrations aren’t stopping there. The classic dungeon crawler has now crossed three million downloads worldwide, and Drecom is marking the milestone with a fairly generous pile of rewards.

Starting March 5th, everyone can claim a week-long login reward chain as part of the Three Million Downloads Celebration Campaign. Logging in across seven days nets you up to 2,000 Gems of Org along with 10 Adventurer’s Remains I.

The giveaway itself is spread across daily gifts, with Gems of Org arriving in several batches while the Adventurer’s Remains appear midway through the login sequence. Everything can be claimed through the Special Supplies section at the Adventurer’s Guild, and any missed days can still be collected later during the campaign window.

Alongside the freebies, the update also introduces a new banner titled Featured Adventurers: Four Fabled Heroes II, which runs until April 1st. This banner focuses exclusively on four legendary adventurers – Shelirionach, Livana, Aldric, and Shiou, each appearing with boosted summon rates.

There’s also an increased appearance rate for the adventurer Bugen, including improved chances for his inherited skill variants. Pulling a legendary adventurer from the event banner can also reward a random piece of themed equipment, with items like the Staff of Reverie, Twin Moon axe, Raven Dagger, and the Kiku-Ichimonji blade appearing as possible bonuses.

Beyond the summons, the celebration adds a few limited-time activities. The Woven Light of the Adventurer missions reward campaign points that unlock additional items, including extra Unique Remains and more Gems of Org. Meanwhile, a one-time Gold Ore Collection request has appeared at the Adventurer’s Guild, offering extra rewards for completing the task during the event window.

And if you’re planning to squeeze even more resources out of the celebration, don’t forget to grab the latest Wizardry Variants Daphne codes while you’re at it.