Wizardry Variants Daphne offers up a brand-new fiery adventurer and a Vendetta on Oni Island

No, not the Monster Manual-type Oni either

Wizardry Variants Daphne has added a brand-new adventurer in the form of Yoizou

This Odachi-wielding samurai mixes both swordplay and magic in equal measure

Take on the new Island of the Wailing Oni for extra rewards and take Yoizou for a test-drive

With its already vast roster of adventurers, Wizardry Variants Daphne offers everything the aspiring dungeon crawler needs to build their party. But even a year onwards, Drecom aren't stopping at just what they've added so far, with their latest new adventurer already here in the form of the Flameblade of Revolt, Yoizou.

Yoizou is a samurai who mixes both swordsmanship and magic. Think an Eldritch Knight from fifth-edition Dungeons & Dragons (just not as broken) and you're on the right track. Yoizou specialises in causing huge damage to opponents while making them weak to both fire and water-type damage. And as you might've guessed, he's quite good at dishing out the former.

As always, you'll be able to grab Yoizou either as part of the normal Unique Remains: Flameblade of Revolt summoning event, available until February 25th. You'll also have access to the bonus version of this summoning event, which also has a chance to land you some of Yoizou's iconic gear, too. Be sure to check our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list to see which adventurers would benefit from that equipment!

Samurai-ising up

Of course, if you need a way to take Yoizou for a test drive, there's no better avenue than the latest quest Vendetta on the Island of the Wailing Oni. This quest sends you to a new dungeon with the titular island and tasks you with recovering a golden idol.

To help you out even further, there's a new weapon in the form of the Odachi (the same type that Yoizou wields), and you'll find a host of new missions to undertake related to the Oni as well, with plenty of enticing rewards to get you to risk your hide.

Wizardry given you a taste for the finer things in life? In this case, walking around dank crypts and caverns in order to find treasure and glory? Well then, look no further than our list of the best RPGs on Android for some more picks for prospective adventurers.