Heroes of History tier list - ranking leaders in this historic game

- Version: 1.25.6 (Season 13) - Added: Oda Nobunaga

When you're trying to build a good team to take on enemies, you first need to know who the best heroes are. So, we have ranked the historic leaders on this Heroes of History tier list that will help you make the best decision about choosing the right leader.

I have played Heroes of History quite a bit (and thoroughly enjoyed it), but when it came down to which heroes I should go for, things got a little tough. Many heroes could be good for this or that, so picking just a handful of them is not easy.

Depending on what you currently have, you have to use heroes that are going to help your team's needs, even if they are not in the S tier. That's why I have divided the Heroes of History tier list into attributes, so you can always decide what you need and assemble a team with good synergy.

Complete Heroes of History tier list

Below you will find all the heroes ranked based on their power, and even though the top tier is mainly comprised of 5-star heroes (since they are all incredibly good), you can use pretty much any of the A-tier and even B-tier heroes, depending on who you have.

I would recommend avoiding investing too much in the C-tier heroes, since they are a little lacking (in damage, defences or support).

Tier Heavy Infantry Infantry Ranged Cavalry Siege S Montezuma I, Sun Tzu, Ragnar Lodbrok, George Washington, Julius Caesar, Napoleon Bonaparte, Blackbeard, Alexander the Great Vlad Dracula, Lagertha, Hua Mulan, William Wallace, Hercules, Achilles, Sir Lancelot, Robin Hood, Cleopatra, Benjamin Franklin, Medusa, Abraham Lincoln, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ramses II, Queen Elizabeth I, Amelia Earhart, Mian Tansen, Florence Nightingale, Lady Six Sky Albert Einstein, Leonardo da Vinci, Marie Curie, Yi Sun-sin, Oda Nobunaga A Charlemagne, King Minos, Otto Von Bismarck, Philip II of Macedon, Isabella I D'Artagnan, Tomoe Gozen, Spartacus, Miyamoto Musashi, Leonidas I Leif Erikson, Abraham Van Helsing, Queen Boudica, Confucius, Plato, Karl Marx, William Tell, Queen Seondeok of Silla Atilla the Hun, Hatshepsut, Louis XIV, Margaret I of Denmark Menes, Thomas Alva Edison, Vincent Van Gogh, Ludwig Van Beethoven B Titus Pullo, Ulysses S. Grant, Hermann the Cheruscan, Joan of Arc, Cuauhtemoc, Hasan Pasha Inanna, Freydis Eiriksdottir, Kandake of Nubia, El Cid Jane Austen, John Locke, Oracle of Delphi, Artemisia I of Caria, Yoshino Dayu, Bessie Coleman, Pakal the Great Tiger Lily, Ashoka the Great, Mansa Musa, Cyrus the Great, Erik the Red Qin Shi Huang, Pythagoras, Ada Lovelace, Anne Bonny, Louis Paster C Kondo Isami Miltiades, Ocelotl, Xueting Fuyu Mochizuki Chiyome, Aemilia Tertia, Imhotep Naya of the Cave Clan, Sitting Bull, Te Wherowhero Marco Polo, Euclid, Triboulet, Itzamnaaj Bahlam III

On the following pages, I've written a little bit more info on some of the best-ranking heroes. If you get any of them, I strongly recommend you invest all your resources into them, because they'll help you clear the stages A LOT quicker.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.