Heroes of History tier list - ranking leaders in this historic game
When you're trying to build a good team to take on enemies, you first need to know who the best heroes are. So, we have ranked the historic leaders on this Heroes of History tier list that will help you make the best decision about choosing the right leader.
I have played Heroes of History quite a bit (and thoroughly enjoyed it), but when it came down to which heroes I should go for, things got a little tough. Many heroes could be good for this or that, so picking just a handful of them is not easy.
Depending on what you currently have, you have to use heroes that are going to help your team's needs, even if they are not in the S tier. That's why I have divided the Heroes of History tier list into attributes, so you can always decide what you need and assemble a team with good synergy.
Complete Heroes of History tier listBelow you will find all the heroes ranked based on their power, and even though the top tier is mainly comprised of 5-star heroes (since they are all incredibly good), you can use pretty much any of the A-tier and even B-tier heroes, depending on who you have.
I would recommend avoiding investing too much in the C-tier heroes, since they are a little lacking (in damage, defences or support).
|Tier
|Heavy Infantry
|Infantry
|Ranged
|Cavalry
|Siege
|S
|Montezuma I, Sun Tzu, Ragnar Lodbrok, George Washington, Julius Caesar, Napoleon Bonaparte, Blackbeard, Alexander the Great
|Vlad Dracula, Lagertha, Hua Mulan, William Wallace, Hercules, Achilles, Sir Lancelot,
|Robin Hood, Cleopatra, Benjamin Franklin, Medusa, Abraham Lincoln, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
|Ramses II, Queen Elizabeth I, Amelia Earhart, Mian Tansen, Florence Nightingale, Lady Six Sky
|Albert Einstein, Leonardo da Vinci, Marie Curie, Yi Sun-sin, Oda Nobunaga
|A
|Charlemagne, King Minos, Otto Von Bismarck, Philip II of Macedon, Isabella I
|D'Artagnan, Tomoe Gozen, Spartacus, Miyamoto Musashi, Leonidas I
|Leif Erikson, Abraham Van Helsing, Queen Boudica, Confucius, Plato, Karl Marx, William Tell, Queen Seondeok of Silla
|Atilla the Hun, Hatshepsut, Louis XIV, Margaret I of Denmark
|Menes, Thomas Alva Edison, Vincent Van Gogh, Ludwig Van Beethoven
|B
|Titus Pullo, Ulysses S. Grant, Hermann the Cheruscan, Joan of Arc, Cuauhtemoc, Hasan Pasha
|Inanna, Freydis Eiriksdottir, Kandake of Nubia, El Cid
|Jane Austen, John Locke, Oracle of Delphi, Artemisia I of Caria, Yoshino Dayu, Bessie Coleman, Pakal the Great
|Tiger Lily, Ashoka the Great, Mansa Musa, Cyrus the Great, Erik the Red
|Qin Shi Huang, Pythagoras, Ada Lovelace, Anne Bonny, Louis Paster
|C
|Kondo Isami
|Miltiades, Ocelotl, Xueting Fuyu
|Mochizuki Chiyome, Aemilia Tertia, Imhotep
|Naya of the Cave Clan, Sitting Bull, Te Wherowhero
|Marco Polo, Euclid, Triboulet, Itzamnaaj Bahlam III
On the following pages, I've written a little bit more info on some of the best-ranking heroes. If you get any of them, I strongly recommend you invest all your resources into them, because they'll help you clear the stages A LOT quicker.Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Vlad Dracula
Vlad Dracula is a Champion and Infantry hero. He has the Vampiric Essence ability, which essentially summons bats to bleed enemies and leech their life. For each instance of damage he does to enemies, he will regen a percentage of it.
As the name suggests, he is a vampire - he is ranged, has good damage, and the summons make for great additional units on the battlefield to destroy opponents. Even though his Awaken stats are all over the place (ATK, HP, DEF and Crit Chance), they do give him balanced stats.
2
Ragnar Lodbrok
Ragnar Lodbrok is a Commander and Heavy Infantry hero. He is super tanky, and while using his Lion of the North ability, he will become even tankier. With his skill, he can teleport to the furthest enemy (which makes him a great pair for Lagertha), taunting them and the enemies around. Upon using his skill, he will also gain a massive shield.
Ragnar is the ultimate tank in Heroes of History, and even though obtaining him is not that easy (since he is a 5-star), getting him to Awaken V is going to make a huge difference. His basic stats are just amazing, and his scaling is also outstanding.
3
Lagertha
Lagertha is a Champion and Infantry hero. She has an incredibly good skill, Thunderstrike, which gives her a massive buff while also allowing her to deal insane damage. With this ability, Lagertha will attack the strongest enemy while also buffing her own attack speed.
Personally, Lagertha is one of my favourite heroes in Heroes of History since her kit allows her to be pretty tanky while excelling in the damage department at the same time. At Awaken V, she will become unstoppable, having received additional ATK% at Awaken I and III, for a total of 47.5% increased ATK and a whopping 130% Crit DMG. That's just insane if you can upgrade her.
4
Robin Hood
Robin Hood is a Champion and Ranged hero. His ability primarily targets the furthest enemy, dealing a truckload of damage. He is a single-target character, but his ability can obliterate the unfortunate target he focuses on. He works exceptionally well against bosses.
With Robin Hood, you might want some additional support that reduces the enemy DEF, since Robin Hood's Sherwood's Vengeance ability will also inflict a burn, dealing additional damage over time. I'd recommend having a good tank to hold the front line until his burn takes effect..
5
Albert Einstein
Albert Einstein is a Genius and Siege hero. With his Everything is Relative ability, he can summon a black hole that moves around the battlefield, continuously dealing damage to enemies. He is one of the best Siege heroes you could possibly summon, and that's how he's earned a spot at the top of this Heroes of History tier list.
While your enemies are under attack by the black hole, their attack speed is also severely depleted, making them almost unable to cast their normal attacks. He is an absolute beast in terms of heroes, and once you get him to Awaken IV, his ATK will greatly increase. At Awaken V, he will cast the ability much more often, but that is not easy to achieve.
If you want to learn more about the game, make sure to check out the Heroes of History guide we've created!
