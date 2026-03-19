Wizard Legend: Magic Awakened brings spell deck combat to a very familiar magical academy on Android

A wizarding RPG that definitely isn’t Hogwarts

Wizard Legend: Magic Awakened features over 140 spells

Idle combat driven by pre-built spell decks and modifiers

PvP Arena, co-op club content, and resource dungeons

Walk into Wizard Legend: Magic Awakened and something will feel immediately familiar. Stone corridors, floating candles, robes and wands. And a crest on the wall that's doing its absolute best to look like it’s not Gryffindor. Anyone who grew up dreaming about a letter from a certain school of witchcraft and wizardry is going to feel right at home.

The similarities don't stop at the decor either. There's a brown-haired boy in robes with a wand, a large, bearded figure who has big “knows where the three-headed dog is kept” energy, and stone halls lit by candlelight that could slot straight into a certain seven-film franchise without anyone batting an eye.

Anyway, in Wizard Legend, you start out as a new apprentice at that academy – fresh-faced, probably undertrained, and working your way up from “person who accidentally sets things on fire” to something a bit more commanding.

Fitting for an adventure that looks like this, spellcasting is the main event. There are over 140 to unlock, spanning four elements and multiple magic types. Modifiers give you enough flexibility to skew toward damage, crowd control, or something more offbeat.

Combat runs automatically, which is par for the course in idle RPGs. What gives it a bit more texture is that your pre-built spell deck is what drives it. So, the thinking happens before the fight, not during. You set things up, watch it play out, and then go back and tinker when your magic runs dry.

Beyond that, there's a solid spread of modes - Arena if you want to pit your build against other players, Goblin Alley for resource farming, and club-based content for anyone who prefers playing alongside others. One thing worth noting for anyone on the fence – the RPG is being fairly generous at launch, with a significant number of summons baked into the early experience.

If you want to see how it measures up against the rest of the field, our list of the top RPGs on Android is a good place to start.