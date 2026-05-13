Orna’s 8th anniversary will let you hunt down the developers themselves

It's personal this time

Orna launches its Ornaversary event on May 19th

Northern Forge developers appear as bosses with personality-driven loot

Event includes pets, buffs, and a reward track for progression

GPS apps are meant to get you where you’re going. Orna has always been more interested in where you end up instead, and its 8th anniversary takes that idea a step further. Ornaversary goes live soon, and this time the detour leads straight to the developers themselves, now turned into bosses you can track down and farm for loot.

From May 19th, the Ornaversary event swaps out the usual targets for members of the Northern Forge team, who appear across world and dungeon encounters at different tiers. Beat them, and you’ll pick up items based on their personalities, which sounds like a joke until you actually look at what some of that gear does.

Orna has always been about buildcrafting, and this update pushes that even further. The new items aren’t just upgrades; they come with trade-offs that can completely change how you approach fights. Some speed things up at a cost, while others introduce odd effects that feel more experimental than optimal, which is very much in line with how Orna tends to reward players who like tinkering.

Outside of the developer showdowns, there’s an actual event running alongside it. You’ve got pets inspired by the team’s real-life animals appearing as followers, global buffs that make progression noticeably faster, and a free event track packed with rewards if you stick with it through the week.

Even without the novelty of fighting the devs, there’s a decent amount of content here to keep regulars busy. The buffs alone make it a good window to push a bit further than usual, especially if you’ve been sitting on upgrades or waiting for the right moment to grind.

And if you’re looking for something else to sink time into afterwards, our list of the top RPGs on Android is worth a look.