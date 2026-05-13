War Robots sets up a Titan spectacle before Shadow over Shore update

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War Robots unveils Martian Robotic Games cinematic

New update The Shadow over Shore arrives May 24th

Shoggoth robot, spatial weapons, and R’lyeh Mothership added

War Robots always has a lot of spectacle attached to it, but it seems like the latest one takes it to new heights. My.Games has just dropped a new cinematic as part of its Live Show series, setting up what’s essentially a Titan-sized sporting event before things get a lot darker later this month.

The Martian Robotic Games are the focus here, framed like a broadcast rather than just another trailer. You’ve got commentary, replay angles, and two Titans - Bersagliere and Atlas, going at each other like it’s a championship bout. It’s a decent way of dressing up what War Robots already does well, even if the end result is still just very large machines trying to dismantle each other.

That lighter, almost celebratory tone doesn’t stick around for long. The next update, titled The Shadow over Shore, is set to land on May 24th. You’re heading to a fog-covered coastal city that looks abandoned at first glance, but it clearly isn’t.

The big addition is Shoggoth, a new robot built around long-range pressure. It can lift its weapons high enough to fire over cover, which means you’re not always safe just because you’ve tucked yourself behind something solid.

Speaking of weapons, they’re getting a shake-up too. The new spatial set - Shantak, Urhag, and Voonith, reward distance rather than close-range spam, with projectiles that grow more dangerous the further they travel. There’s also the R’lyeh Mothership, which drops a zone that eats away at durability and cuts through healing, making drawn-out fights a lot riskier.

And then there’s Ultimate Rhino making a return, which feels less like nostalgia and more like a direct answer to everything else being introduced.

If you’re planning to jump back in when the update lands, our list of the top multiplayer games on iOS is worth a look while you wait.