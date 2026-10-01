Winter Burrow is a cosy survival crafter that turns Don't Starve into a quaint woodland adventure

Winter Burrow takes you on a wilderness adventure with a cosy tone to it

But don't expect a lack of threat as you work to survive the deep winter

Head back to your burrow as you venture out to gather resources, and find your missing aunt

The term 'cosy' is one that's sometimes used as an insult in gaming, but there's no truer example of the genre, and how engaging it can be, than Winter Burrow. Taking the gameplay of Don't Starve and classic children's stories like The Wind in the Willows and combining them, Winter Burrow offers a cosy, but no less challenging survival experience.

Arriving back home from the big city (sound familiar?), you play a humble woodland mouse who finds their childhood home in disrepair and their beloved aunt missing in the depths of winter. It's up to you to restore your home, find out what happened to your auntie, and survive the dark, cold depths of the woods.

Driving home for winter

Yes, there's an obviously twee angle to all this as your humble woodland critter basks in the warm glow of a fireplace. But that doesn't mean this is a solely no-threat experience either, as you'll face not just vicious insect inhabitants that see you as a potential meal, but also the aforementioned vicious cold.

That means exploring, collecting resources and facing risk. It's definitely not Dark Souls, and leans more into the Stardew Valley side of the equation, but it does mean you'll be all the more grateful to return to your cosy burrow after braving the darkness.

Already standing as the editor's choice on the iOS App Store, you can grab Winter Burrow for yourself right now on iOS and Android, and take on the deepest, coldest depths of the forest for $5.99!

Meanwhile, if you're looking for other great games to play on mobile, then we've got you covered. Whether it's our ever-growing list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), or our ongoing feature Off the AppStore, there's plenty of great releases we're putting the spotlight on.