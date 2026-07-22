Winter Burrow lets you rebuild a cosy mouse home one knitted jumper at a time

Surviving winter looks a bit warmer with fresh pie and a decent sweater

Rebuild a family burrow

Knit clothes to survive winter

Explore a handcrafted frozen wilderness

Big-city mice do not usually get much sympathy from me, but Winter Burrow has been chipping away at that since it launched on Steam, Switch and Xbox Game Pass. Now it is heading to iOS and Android too, and the sweater-knitting has apparently followed it there.

You play a mouse returning home after years away, only to find the old family burrow half collapsed and the Aunt who was meant to be looking after it nowhere to be found. So instead of settling in for a peaceful retirement, you are out gathering resources, patching up the place room by room, and trying to work out what actually happened to her.

The day-to-day is mostly what you would expect from a survival game, just scaled down to mouse proportions. Head out into the frozen wilderness, brave whatever insect life is lurking out there, and bring resources home to build, craft and generally make the burrow liveable again. Knitting jumpers to survive the cold is in there too, which is a tiny little detail I quite liked.

Baking pies gets a mention as well, so no fun winter activities are missed. You will also run into locals along the way, and the game builds on the idea that nobody gets through winter entirely on their own. Even a mouse needs mates.

There is a survival handbook to fill out too, and the whole thing is built to be played at your own pace. Customise your mouse, decorate however you like, and take whichever route through the story suits you. Nobody is rushing you towards the fireplace.

Winter Burrow is up for pre-order on the App Store now, with pre-registration open on Google Play ahead of release.

If survival is your sort of thing, our list of the best survival games on Android has plenty more where this came from.