Buttons Up! is an idle clicker that has you snap up buttons and flick away gnomes

Buttons Up! is a new idle clicker that sees you grabbing as many buttons as possible

But keep an eye out for the greedy gnomes you'll need to slap away from your hoard

Automate, increase efficiency and build your collection and secure it

It feels as though it's been a while since we had a good, simple idle clicker game to cover. Fortunately, out of the blue (or wherever gnomes come from), we've got Buttons Up! A new idle clicker available on iOS and Android, Buttons Up has you snapping up, well, buttons, as you also get rid of greedy gnomes trying to steal them.

As you might expect, Buttons Up! is all about collecting up said buttons while gnomes occasionally saunter or sneak onto the screen in an attempt to steal your hoard. Like any good Cookie Clicker-style game, the challenge arises from balancing out your collection while not letting yourself be robbed.

Gnome away from gnome

Fortunately, you'll also have access to plenty of upgrades and automation options, meaning that your hoard will gradually increase even if you're not actively contributing to it. That leaves plenty of time for you to smack away gnomes and gather more upgrades as your button collecting efficiency grows.

I never thought I'd say that smacking away gnomes was 'visceral', but there you are. And in Buttons Up! you'll be sending those greedy little buggers flying with a few swipes of your finger. On top of the standard, well-made idle clicker gameplay, it makes for a surprisingly satisfying format to look at.

Truth be told, there's a bit of a space for simpler games like this nowadays. Buttons Up! is free to play with a one-time purchase to remove ads, and for that you get an easy way to fritter away a long bus ride or train journey, and express your hatred for all gnomekind.

In lighter news, let's take a look at what else is catching on when it comes to mobile! Our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week is now available, and features plenty of interesting launches from the last seven days we reckon are worth a look.