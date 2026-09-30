Lil' Guardsman confirms release date for this quirky border control simulator

Lil' Guardsman puts you in the shoes of Lil, whose father has left her in charge of the gate

Manage who enters the city of Sprawl and who gets sent to the dungeon

Interrogate over 100 different NPCs and navigate a sprawling, divergent narrative

The border control genre is one which people have mixed feelings about. Does it trivialise the often very real and very stressful process people go through? Well, Lil' Guardsman tackles that in a whole new way by highlighting the absurdity and arbitrary nature of the process as it puts the whole process in the hands of a 12-year-old girl when it releases on November 10th.

Yes, Lil' Guardsman puts you in the shoes of Lil, the titular girl whose father puts her in charge of running the entrance to the city of Sprawl. Your job is to figure out who may be a threat and who to let in with no issues. Whether that's opening the gates wide or sending someone straight to the dungeon, the choice is yours.

Lil' Obstructive Bureaucrat

In your role as Lil, you'll have access to all kinds of wacky gadgets to help you out, as well as an in-depth dialogue system to interrogate each strange and quirky character that makes their way to the gates. Just be careful, because the branching narrative shown across all 12 levels can end in disaster if you're not careful.

With over 100 characters to meet, it shouldn't be surprising that there's plenty of potential playtime to enjoy in Lil' Guardsman, as well as an equally comedic and colourful narrative to follow.

The best part? If you're curious about seeing how this all turns out, and putting your own deductive skills to the test, you'll be able to nab Lil' Guardsman at launch for a temporary 10% discount. Not a bad way to break into the guardsman business, eh?

But if you're looking for even more great games to play on mobile, why not stretch your legs a bit and wander over to our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far)?