Off the AppStore: Build up your speed in Step On It

LEGO Racers rides once again in this inspired racer!

Take control of many themed racers with their themed karts across themed worlds

Challenge the game or other players locally to a race for first

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Of all the hills that I am prepared to die on, there's one that has me yelling to the heavens that LEGO Racers 2 is one of the greatest racing games of all time. If you're familiar with the LEGO brand, you should know it doesn't have a perfect track record with its digital experiments. Thus why I am prepared to stand and yell that LEGO Racers 2 is one of the times that it caught lightning in a bottle… Zeus's lightning, in a Philosopher's Stone bottle. And as such, it has plenty of nostalgia pòwer which Navigator Sharp is going to take advantage of with Step On It.

While not being officially recognised by LEGO, it's obvious that some of its universe has spilt into this game. In a dimension where anyone can spill through the cracks, those cracks seem to lead to a variety of time periods and fantastical realms. Of course, these must be the racing versions of all of these worlds because each character comes fully equipped with their own custom vehicle. And what else are you going to do when you see other wacky characters standing beside their vehicles? Well, aside from racing them, of course.

This homage provides quite a sizeable experience for veterans and newcomers to the LEGO-esque racing universe. You can host local races with up to four players across a variety of themed tracks that span time and possibly space. You have a roster of colourful characters, each with a distinct look and kart, but skill separates the winners from the losers. A little luck from the power-ups helps, too. They come in three flavours: offence, defence, and support, based on the colour of the bricks that you collect, and using them wisely can flip the script, placing you from last place into first place.

Step On It is a 3D racing game inspired by the LEGO Racers series, where you pilot creative vehicles through dynamic tracks. You can play locally with friends or other racing enthusiasts, or test your skills against the relatively skilled computer racers. If you have that racing itch to scratch, well, take a page from LEGO, pull yourself together, and step on it.

Step On It is available to download and play from its itch.io page!