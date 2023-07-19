Wild Castle adds a new hero and challenge event to the colourful tower defence game

Funovus has announced a new update for Wild Castle, letting players enjoy the tower defence game with a new hero and a special event challenge. While the game is still in its soft-launch phase, it's already gathered 6 million installs at an upward momentum.

In the latest update to Wild Castle, players can look forward to the new Arcade Castle event challenge. Players will be able to build their castle from humble beginnings and unlock a new hero at Wave 100. In particular, the Arcade Knight will offer a special boost to players' abilities where 3 charging knights can be summoned to deal damage for 20 seconds. This can also heal the player's castle depending on the damage of the charge impact.

The game also lets you use the auto-battle function to score bountiful goodies without the hardcore grind. Plus, you can compete with other players across the globe to climb the leaderboards for the ultimate bragging rights. If you're eager to try your hand at more tower defence mayhem, why not take a look at out list of the best tower defence games on Android?

With the addition of the Arcade Knight, players can now enjoy more than 60 hero classes in the game, offering up a boatload of choices for players to pick as they aim to survive waves of enemies charging their way.

Are you ready to wield the Arcade Knight? If you're keen on joining in on all the fun and experiencing the updates for yourself, you can do so by downloading Wild Castle on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official website for more info and to stay updated on all the latest developments.