PUBG Mobile is back with another supercar collab, this time with SSC North America

The hit battle royale brings back the sports car collab

PUBG Mobile is back with another supercar collab

This time you can nab the Tuatara and Tuatara Striker from SSC North America

Seems that bombing around Miramar in a supercar is a pretty legitimate tactic

PUBG Mobile is back with another supercar (or 'hypercar' as they call it) collaboration. This time you can bomb along the highways of Erangel, Miramar or whichever map you play in two of the top cars from manufacturer SSC North America.

Now we can't speak to the wisdom of driving a supercar through an active warzone. But for those who aren't fussed about silly concepts like '4 wheel drive' or 'personal safety', then the Tuatara and Tuatara Striker are sure to let you crash and burn in style.

Still, if you want to style on other players there's no better way than running them down in a million-dollar supercar.

Again, we can't speak to the wisdom of collaborations like this. After all, is 'if you're stuck on a deathmatch island, drive this' your preferred marketing approach? But PUBG Mobile has done more than a few collaborations with car manufacturers in the past, ranging from Bond's manufacturer of choice Aston Martin and the pet project of noted eccentric and Twitter-destroyer Elon Musk with Tesla.

Still, we can't deny that it's fun to have more vehicles to put through their paces, even as your enemies are putting bullets through them too. You can nab the Tuatara and Tuatara Striker starting today and running until June 9th, official maps for World of Wonder are also on the way too.

Want to get out of the battle royale loop? Then why not take a look at some of our lists for more games to try? Our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) features all our hot picks since the start of the year, while the latest entry in our regular weekly feature gives you the top 5 new mobile games we think that you need to try this week!