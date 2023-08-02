Best heroes in Wild Castle
| Wild Castle
Wild Castle is a semi-idle tower defence where you can create a team of heroes, upgrade your castle, attract people to your village, and beat bosses. There is a lot of upgrading, picking the right towers, and ensuring that your skill points are spent in the right place. On your castle, you can only have a maximum of 8 heroes defending you, so picking the best for the job and spending your gold upgrading those that are most beneficial to you is a good start.
There are different skill trees you can follow when you hit milestone levels for your various heroes, so reading through the two options and picking the best one for your playstyle or for your team is something worth considering before choosing. These skill trees dramatically change the hero, even changing the name, which can be quite powerful when it comes to making considerations for your team.
As Wild Castle is somewhat of an idle game, the best heroes for you will ultimately depend on how often you want to tap the screen and make them use their abilities. Having a good range of abilities that take both high and low amounts of mana per use can be very useful in battles, so consider balancing your team to ensure you have a hero to use when you are in a pinch and your mana is low! In the Talents area, you can also bump up all hero damage, decrease their cooldown, and increase the summoned unit's damage and defence. These little upgrades do affect all of your heroes, so investing in talents that will help your team, especially if you are stuck on a wave, will really help.
It's also worth considering what towers you have and how upgraded they are, to continue to support your heroes as they take on larger enemies. With all of that in mind, let's get into the best heroes in Wild Castle.
1
Baby Red
Baby Red is the most expensive hero in Wild Castle, for a reason. It can summon four baby dragons that deal 150% damage for 20 seconds. It has high health and dishes out a lot of damage, even at level one. Keep in mind, you can continue to level up this hero so that it summons more dragons and does more damage for a longer time. If you are able to get your gold up to it, it's a good option!
2
Boomer
One of my personal favourites. Boomers are able to knock back monsters and deal 50% damage, which can be upgraded to do far more. This knockback can save your team from taking damage from a boss that has made it to your castle, which can buy you time to earn more mana and deal more damage. Saving this move for the last moment is something I found myself doing a lot in the first few waves of fighting bosses! Promoting the Boomer down the Rocketeer route can add a lot more damage and knock back too!
3
Kat Mage
If you are just looking to do as much damage as possible, the Kat Mage can fire an orb for 400% damage on impact, which can be upgraded to do even more damage. This amount of damage can often take out whole enemies in the wave portion of the game and do a big chunk of damage to bosses as well.
4
Valkyrie
Another quite expensive hero, Valkyrie can summon four angle warriors that deal 150% damage for 20 seconds. When upgraded, she can summon more angel warriors that deal more damage for longer, making her quite a powerful hero. Her skill tree also lets her upgrade down an Angel of Death or Angel Warrior route, with the Helya route doing more damage generally.
5
Preacher
The Preacher is well worth levelling up once you have a good amount of Archers on the walls of your castle. This hero doesn't do any damage but instead increases Archer damage by 50% for 3.0 sections, and can be upgraded to increase damage for longer amounts of time. You can further promote the Archer down two tracks, which can increase damage and time again.