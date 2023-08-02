Wild Castle is a semi-idle tower defence where you can create a team of heroes, upgrade your castle, attract people to your village, and beat bosses. There is a lot of upgrading, picking the right towers, and ensuring that your skill points are spent in the right place. On your castle, you can only have a maximum of 8 heroes defending you, so picking the best for the job and spending your gold upgrading those that are most beneficial to you is a good start.

There are different skill trees you can follow when you hit milestone levels for your various heroes, so reading through the two options and picking the best one for your playstyle or for your team is something worth considering before choosing. These skill trees dramatically change the hero, even changing the name, which can be quite powerful when it comes to making considerations for your team.

As Wild Castle is somewhat of an idle game, the best heroes for you will ultimately depend on how often you want to tap the screen and make them use their abilities. Having a good range of abilities that take both high and low amounts of mana per use can be very useful in battles, so consider balancing your team to ensure you have a hero to use when you are in a pinch and your mana is low! In the Talents area, you can also bump up all hero damage, decrease their cooldown, and increase the summoned unit's damage and defence. These little upgrades do affect all of your heroes, so investing in talents that will help your team, especially if you are stuck on a wave, will really help.

It's also worth considering what towers you have and how upgraded they are, to continue to support your heroes as they take on larger enemies. With all of that in mind, let's get into the best heroes in Wild Castle.