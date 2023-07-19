Frost & Flame: King of Avalon is celebrating 7 years of service with a special season finale video and cool in-game events

FunPlus is celebrating an epic milestone for Frost & Flame: King of Avalon, letting players join in on all the festivities of the strategy game's 7th anniversary. To thank players for their love and support through the years, the studio has dropped a special video that showcases player stats across the Fae Realm and Elite Fae Realm seasons. Plus, players can expect plenty of in-game events to celebrate 7 years of service.

During the anniversary festivities for Frost & Flame: King of Avalon, players can look forward to the Poet Laureate Contest running until August 3rd, where simply playing the game every day can earn votes that will let players pick their favourite poet. Rewards will be given away to players based on the number of votes that each poet gets - plus, there will also be an exclusive music track that players can use as the game's background music.

Meanwhile, the Anniversary Banquet until August 4th will let players gather 8 raw materials to craft drinks. These raw materials can be obtained via daily activities or via gift packs. By the way, if you're keen on getting your hands on more awesome in-game goodies for free, why not take a look at our list of King of Avalon redeem codes to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the festivities for yourself, you can do so by downloading Frost & Flame: King of Avalon on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the season finale.