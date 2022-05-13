Ubisoft is secretly testing a new mobile battle royale titled Wild Arena Survivors. In this post, we will share a step-by-step guide on how to download and play Wild Arena Survivors before its official release, irrespective of your physical location. If you'd like to test more games before their official release, here is how you can download Golden Bros and a guide to download DC Worlds Collide.

In Wild Arena Survivors, you take part in a battle against 40 other players trying to be the last person standing in the crazy fast-paced matches. The battles take place on an exotic island where you can find hidden chests and take down wild animals to gather boosts.

You can play as one of the many survivors (heroes), each with different abilities, stats and playstyle. You can also level up their skills to make them more powerful. Now that you have an idea about what Wild Arena Survivors is, here is how to download it.

How to download and play Wild Arena Survivors before the official release on Android?

Method #1 - APK Download

Download and install Wild Arena Survivors' APK

Open the app and sign in using any of the available options or choose to play as a guest

Enjoy playing

Ubisoft is currently testing Wild Arena Survivors on Android in Canada. So if you are from the country, you can download it from Google Play . But if you reside in any other country, don't worry. Follow these steps to download and play Wild Arena Survivors before the official release.

Yes, it's that easy. Ubisoft has not enforced any regional restrictions. So you don't even require a VPN.

Method #2 - Downloading through Google Play

Download and install any VPN (I recommend Shuttle VPN)

Open the VPN app and connect to the Canada server

Now clear your Google Play cache (you can do it by long pressing on the Google Play icon > app info > storage and cache > clear cache)

Open Google Play and click on the profile icon on the upper right-hand side

Click on the drop-down button and click on add a new account

Now create a new Google account

Once done, clear your Google Play cache again and re-open it

Click on the profile icon again and select the recently created Google account (if it's not automatically available, then click on the add Another account button and enter your login credentials)

Now search Wild Arena Survivors on Google Play, and you will find the install button next to it

Install the app and enjoy playing

How to download Wild Arena Survivors on iOS?

Unfortunately, at the moment, Wild Arena Survivors is not available to download on iOS.

When will Wild Arena Survivors release?

Ubisoft is yet to even officially announce Wild Arena Survivors. It is currently being tested for a limited audience. Wild Arena Survivors is in the early stages of development and should take quite some time to release. But don't worry. We will keep you updated on any official news about this upcoming battle royale. Stay tuned.

