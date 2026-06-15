Kingdom Rush 6 opens pre-orders for the latest entry in the hit tower defence series

Ohhh what a rush!

Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis has opened pre-registration on iOS and Android

It sees you headed into the past of the Kingdom Rush world

Classic gameplay pairs up with the familiar cartoony art style of the Kingdom Rush series

There are plenty of great upcoming games that are on the way to mobile as of late. But one that strategy fans are sure to have had an eye on is the latest entry in the Kingdom Rush series rankings. And now, Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis has opened pre-registration ahead of its expected launch this year!

If you're not already familiar, Kingdom Rush is one of the most well-regarded tower-defence games out there on mobile. And Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis takes the interesting tack not of bringing the story forward, but into the past, as you'll time-travel to the genesis of the conflict and seek to rewrite history.

Fools rush in...

But as sticky a premise as time travel is, Kingdom Rush 6 does not reinvent the wheel for the franchise. It offers the same mixture of hero-battling and tower-defence as the rest of the series, all with the familiar cartoony and colourful art-style that makes Kingdom Rush stand out.

Meanwhile, longtime fans will get a rush out of seeing the return of earlier versions of their favourite characters and recognisable locations as you do battle with the evil Vez'nan. Prequels can often be as sticky as time-travel, but I reckon in this case fans will be excited to see the Kingdom Rush world in a new light.

Of course you'll likely be waiting a while before Kingdom Rush 6 does arrive. It's currently slated for a September 24th release date, so while you can pre-register now, you'll have to wait just a little longer to get your hands on Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis.

In the meantime, if you want to hone your skills, be sure to check out our list of the best tower defence games on iOS! That's where we've ranked our favourite picks of the genre you can play right now.