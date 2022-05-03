The much-awaited 3v3 shooter, Golden Bros has just landed in early access on Android and iOS in select countries. If you are wondering how you can get your hands on this title right away, then we have the way for you. In this post, we will share with you a step-by-step guide on how to download and play Golden Bros before its official release, irrespective of your physical location.

How to download and play Golden Bros before the official release on Android?

As we mentioned above, Golden Bros' early access is now live. But it's officially only available for players residing in the Philippines. So if you are from the country, you can download and play Golden Bros from Google Play

But if you are from any other country, don't worry. Follow these steps to download and play Golden Bros before the official release.

Method #1 to download Golden Bros - APK Download

Download and install a 3rd party App store (I recommend TapTap)

Open TapTap and search for Golden Bros (Use this link if you can't find it)

Download and install the Golden Bros APK and enjoy playing.

Yes, it's that easy. Netmarble has not put any regional restrictions. Hence you don't even require a VPN.

Method #2 - Downloading through Google Play

Download and install any VPN (I recommend Shuttle VPN)

Open the VPN app and connect to the Philippines server

Now clear your Google Play cache (you can do it by long pressing on the Google Play icon > app info > storage and cache > clear cache)

Open Google Play and click on the profile icon on the upper right-hand side

Click on the drop-down button and click on add a new account

Now create a new Google account

Once done, clear your Google Play cache again and re-open it

Click on the profile icon again and select the recently created Google account (if it's not automatically available, then click on the add Another account button and enter your login credentials)

Now search Golden Bros on Google Play, and you will find the install button next to it

Install the app and enjoy playing

About the game

