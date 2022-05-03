How to download and play Golden Bros before the official release
The much-awaited 3v3 shooter, Golden Bros has just landed in early access on Android and iOS in select countries. If you are wondering how you can get your hands on this title right away, then we have the way for you. In this post, we will share with you a step-by-step guide on how to download and play Golden Bros before its official release, irrespective of your physical location.
How to download and play Golden Bros before the official release on Android?As we mentioned above, Golden Bros' early access is now live. But it's officially only available for players residing in the Philippines. So if you are from the country, you can download and play Golden Bros from Google Play.
But if you are from any other country, don't worry. Follow these steps to download and play Golden Bros before the official release.
Method #1 to download Golden Bros - APK Download
- Download and install a 3rd party App store (I recommend TapTap)
- Open TapTap and search for Golden Bros (Use this link if you can't find it)
- Download and install the Golden Bros APK and enjoy playing.
Yes, it's that easy. Netmarble has not put any regional restrictions. Hence you don't even require a VPN.
Method #2 - Downloading through Google Play
- Download and install any VPN (I recommend Shuttle VPN)
- Open the VPN app and connect to the Philippines server
- Now clear your Google Play cache (you can do it by long pressing on the Google Play icon > app info > storage and cache > clear cache)
- Open Google Play and click on the profile icon on the upper right-hand side
- Click on the drop-down button and click on add a new account
- Now create a new Google account
- Once done, clear your Google Play cache again and re-open it
- Click on the profile icon again and select the recently created Google account (if it's not automatically available, then click on the add Another account button and enter your login credentials)
- Now search Golden Bros on Google Play, and you will find the install button next to it
- Install the app and enjoy playing
How to download Golden Bros on iOS?Players from the Philippines can download the game simply via the App Store. However, no such bypass method like for Android exists at the moment. Hence players from other countries will have to wait for the official iOS launch of Golden Bros in their region.
About the gameGolden Bros is an upcoming 3v3 mobile shooter based on blockchain technology. Netmarble is developing it. It's a play-to-earn shooter that features real-time combat with simple controls. In Golden Bros, you have to work with your team to destroy opponents not only to have fun but also to earn crypto coins.
