5 new mobile games to try this week - September 1st, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
The Walking Dead: All Stars
Based on the global phenomenon that is The Walking Dead comics series, this free-to-play RPG lets players recruit popular characters from the franchise as they fight to survive a gruesome post-apocalyptic world.
The game features idle gameplay where players can progress through the title without the hardcore grind. They'll have to defend the settlement of Asyl against foes, gather supplies from Supply Run and Dispatch, battle against other players in the Borderlands and more.
2
Wild Arena Survivors
Ubisoft's battle royale game lets players pick their Survivor to go head-to-head in 40-player battles on an exotic island. Players can gather resources to boost their survivability, defend against wild critters, or duke it out with other survivors to reign supreme.
The game features a variety of unique characters that have their own abilities and weapons to suit different playstyles, as well as tons of in-game goodies up for grabs in the Wild Pass. Players can also try their hand in the SOLO MODE or DUO MODE.
3
Jacky's Hidden Items
This charming hidden object game boasts the talents of artist Jacky Jackson featuring a unique black-and-white style with lots of humour and heart. The hidden objects may seem like they're part of the illustration at first glance, but things aren't always what they seem - players will have to challenge their powers of observation across more than 90 drawings.
The game also features a handy hint system, plus an AI-generated voice-over for accessibility in Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese, Hebrew and English.
4
Project Winter Mobile
This social deception game tasks players with trying to make it out of a blizzard alive while fending for themselves against the terrifying forces of nature. Players have to gather resources, search for supplies and call for some much-needed SOS, but a traitor in their midst will make the hellish landscape even more challenging.
The game is all about collaboration with 7 other players in a group, but players will always have to be on their toes when treachery is lurking just around the corner.
5
Text Express: Word Adventure
This incredibly unique mix of genres lets players experience the satisfaction of crossword puzzles while taking them through an emotional journey with its engaging narrative. Players follow the tale of the compelling main protagonist, Tilly, as she journeys aboard her train to discover the wonders of the great big world.
The game features various game modes that put players' vocabulary prowess to the test, plus a colourful cast of characters to meet, constellations to form, trinkets to collect and locations to unlock along the way.