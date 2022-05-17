Wild Arena Survivors is an upcoming unannounced battle royale-slash-MOBA from Ubisoft

In case you missed it, Ubisoft is holding a secret testing phase for Wild Arena Survivors, its upcoming battle royale and MOBA mix on mobile. While it's all very hush-hush at the moment, the test is being conducted under the radar to make sure the studio irons out any kinks before the game is even officially announced.

Thankfully, you can go ahead and give Wild Arena Survivors a go by checking out our guide on how to download and install the game on your mobile device. In case you're not familiar with the title, it's an action-packed title on mobile that lets you pick your Survivor and duke it out with 40 players on a single map.

Typical of the genre, you can explore the island to scout for valuable resources and fight for supremacy over other players in the field. You can also buff up your defences against wild animals in the area using a wide variety of weapons and abilities. The battle royale experience comes as a way for a criminal billionaire to feed his mad fantasies with the Wild Call festival, inviting adrenaline junkies from all over to participate in violent games on an isolated island.

If you don't feel like battling others for ten minutes on a secluded island, you can pick from other game modes such as the Solo Mode or Trio Mode.

If you're curious about the title, you can check out Wild Arena Survivors on the Google Play Store for Android devices at the moment. You can also visit the official Ubisoft website to know more about the studio's roster of titles, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game as well.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 15 Best Battle Royale Games for Android?