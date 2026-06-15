Here's what's on in mobile for the 2026 World Cup!

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The FIFA 2026 World Cup is here, and it's already making its mark on mobile

Angry Birds 2, Football Manager and a whole lot more have their own World Cup content

So here's a quick snapshot of some of the most notable examples!

With the World Cup now underway over in the United States, Canada and Mexico, it shouldn't be surprising that virtually every form of media is getting in on the hype. That includes video games! And naturally, mobile is the first and foremost in that space. So with that in mind, here's a snapshot of what's on in mobile for the 2026 World Cup!

Angry Birds 2

Perhaps the biggest event taking place is in Angry Birds 2, which is kicking off its Season of Football event that features Brazilian mascot Canarinho. This includes in-game events to take part in as well as a broadcast 'debate' featuring Angry Birds mascot Red and Canarinho comparing the merits of the name 'football' or 'soccer'.

Zynga Poker

Solitaire Clash

Top Eleven

Unsurprisingly, Zynga are in on the action too. Zynga Poker will allow players to compete to score points for their chosen country and clamber up the leaderboards, with the top scorer winning an in-game trophy and the usual bragging rights.The folks at AviaGames are also hopping aboard the World Cup bandwagon with a suite of events for everything from 8 Ball Strike to Pocket 7 Games. But it's in Solitaire Clash you'll find the most fun to be had with the new in-game events and rewards in partnership with the Argentine Football Association.Another Zynga title that's unsurprisingly making its mark on mobile for the World Cup. Top Eleven is already based around football, so the introduction of the Superstar World Gallery is an expected one. This gallery offers up famous names from the world of football for you to build your dream team around!

Football Manager 2026

While there are still others out there that're celebrating the World Cup with in-game events, let's cap this roundup off with one of the biggest names. Football Manager 26 has had the pressure on to revive the series' name after FM25 was cancelled. And the addition of national-level play is undoubtedly going to help with that, including immensely detailed, FIFA-authorised kits and themeing to help out with things!

But again that's only a snapshot, so watch this space for even more! And be sure to check out our list of the best sports games on Android for some of our favourite picks to scratch that athletic itch!