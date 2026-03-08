Taimanin Squad launches on iOS and Android with ninja squad battles against demonic threats

One more waifu RPG for you

Taimanin Squad now available on iOS and Android

Squad-based combat focuses on skills, positioning, and upgrades

Multiple modes including Annihilation Missions and Battle Arena

I was just wrapping up coverage of Heavenhells when yet another anime squad RPG showed up. Right on cue, Taimanin Squad has launched on iOS and Android with a setup that will feel instantly familiar.

Humanity is facing another demonic threat. The world is falling apart. And the last line of defence comes from a group of highly skilled fighters. Here, that role falls to the Taimanins, a squad of elite ninja warriors standing between civilisation and whatever crawled out of the underworld this time.

Your job is to command them. Whoa! Who would’ve thought?!

From there, things move into the usual squad-building territory. You recruit different characters, experiment with team combinations, and figure out how to best use them together. Fights hinge on timing skills, positioning units, and improving your lineup through upgrades and progression systems.

The character roster is clearly a central pillar. A large cast of ninja fighters is available to collect, each presented through detailed 3D models and their own combat abilities. Strengthening them over time unlocks additional skills and opens up more tactical possibilities when assembling your team.

Outside the battles, you can hang out with your squad and unlock extra story scenes. Think of it as getting to know your team… in ways the combat tutorial won’t cover.

The RPG also includes multiple combat modes designed to test your strategies, including Annihilation Missions, Tactics Research activities, and Battle Arena encounters where you can experiment with different team combinations.

Look, mobile RPG fans clearly still enjoy this kind of thing. Squad management, flashy skills, character collection. The genre keeps returning for a reason.

So, if building a team of demon-fighting ninjas sounds up your alley, Taimanin Squad is available now on iOS and Android.

