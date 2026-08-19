Whisperborne is an Octopath Traveller-style, 2.5D JRPG coming to mobile

Whisperborne is an upcoming Octopath Traveller-style JRPG arriving next year

It features a vast open world rendered in a lush 2.5D style

Fight in turn-based battles and team up with friends to take on bosses

The JRPG genre is massively popular on mobile, but even so we don't get as many releases as for other genres such as regular RPGs or puzzlers. But that just makes upcoming releases all the more notable, as is the case with Whisperborne, a 2.5D Octopath Traveller-style JRPG arriving in February 2027 for iOS and Android.

Whisperborne pitches itself as a fantasy collection RPG. But perhaps what stands out the most about it is the style of graphics, which will be instantly recognisable to fans of the aforementioned Octopath Traveller series. And while I can't attest to the quality of the story, given it's a JRPG, I wouldn't be surprised if you find yourself killing a god by the end.

Whisper campaign

But what stood out to me even more was the fact that, joy of joys, this is not an auto-battler! Yes, if, like me, you're getting a bit tired of having very little hand in how each battle plays out during your RPGs, Whisperborne looks set to offer classic turn-based strategy.

Not only that, but it promises a wide-open world to explore, with activities such as fishing, as well as the ability to play co-operatively with friends. All in all, Whisperborne presents a pretty compelling package if it can live up to those promises.

Equally, it's tricky to say how well Whisperborne will hold up, given Neptune Corp hasn't released many games in the West. But that's all the more reason to keep an eye out for its arrival sometime in February next year.

Still, that's a long time to wait, so why not tide yourself over with some other great options on mobile? You can check them out on our list of the best RPGs on Android, which features all the latest releases you can play right now.