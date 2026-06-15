Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent kicks off new Final Fantasy VI collaboration

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent kicks off its new Final Fantasy VI collab

Not only that, but Octopath Traveler 0 character Phenn makes their limited-time debut

And there's a host of exciting rewards for the mid-year reunion festival!

While Square Enix has not been shy about closing down their mobile games, one name has managed to stay ahead of the rest. Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, based on the hit series of the same name, is still going strong and has just launched a new collab featuring Final Fantasy VI!

The teaming of two big names in JRPGs is going to be exciting for fans of both series. In Octopath Traveler: CotC, you'll now be able to leap into a brand-new adventure featuring characters from Final Fantasy VI, alongside a host of rewards such as an exclusive Keeper and 800 free Rubies.

Travels

Information is a little bit scarce at the moment for this collaboration. However, more details are set to be announced for further additions throughout the event period.

For Octopath Traveler purists, this update also brings good news. Phenn from Octopath Traveler 0 is set to join Champions of the Continent for a limited time starting on June 18th.

Not only that, but Champions of the Continent is taking the opportunity to celebrate the middle of the year with a new event! Mid-Year Reunion Festival is now live, with a host of log-in rewards for you to claim. Various sub-events such as Kindling Wish Event and Myriad Post Office also offer more opportunities to claim some goodies.

It's nice to see that, despite so many other of Square Enix's properties getting the axe, Champions of the Continent is still getting plenty of love. For Octopath Traveler and JRPG fans alike, it'll be a good sign Square isn't giving up on mobile just yet.

Still, if you find yourself hankering for more RPG action, why not take a look at some of the picks on our list of the best RPGs on Android to see what we recommend?