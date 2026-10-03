RuneScape's fourth full-fledged series entry has been revealed at RuneFest 2026

The fourth entry in Jagex's hit RuneScape series has just been announced

It was revealed as part of the final keynote sessions for day one of RuneFest 2026

Details are thin on the ground but it received a roaring reception from fans

While many of you are probably spending this weekend taking some time off, I've been working at full steam during my visit to RuneFest 2026. But it's not all fun and games here, and Jagex's beloved franchise has some absolutely massive news: The fourth RuneScape title is now in development! With RuneScape, Old School and survival-crafting spinoff Dragonwilds already forming a massively popular trio, Jagex are swinging for the fences with their fourth full-fleged MMORPG!

Announced just this evening at the RuneFest 2026 keynotes, at the moment details are thin on the ground regarding this new project in the RuneScape series. But it was certainly big enough news that they were sure myself and other journalists attending had it under wraps. And it was certainly worth the secrecy, as a sneaky trailer at the end of their final RuneScape keynote for this fourth entry in the series received a roaring applause from attending fans.

Four is the magic number

Once Monday rolls around I'll be digging deeper into my experience at RuneFest this weekend. Including announcements for Old School RuneScape and RuneScape itself - that'll be coming to both PC and mobile. And believe me they're just as exciting as this announcement. With new quests for RuneScape and Old School, as well as other major updates that have really caught people's eye.

Sadly, if you were hoping for a surprise reveal that Dragonwilds was coming to mobile, you'll be disappointed on that particular front. But with RuneScape: Dragonwilds making it's way to console recently, I would think that a portable version is not necessarily out of the question.

Of course, that's far from the only big news. But stay tuned, because I'll be writing up my thoughts, and the answers to all my RuneScape-related questions, this coming week!

If you want to see what other MMORPGs have been making waves, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft, for a hit list of some choice picks we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a giant of the genre.