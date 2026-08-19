Wild Water World puts an iPhone 17 Pro up for grabs during the sea-themed survival sim's pre-registration

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A different kind of post-apocalyptic adventure awaits

Build your survivors' sanctuary and farm crops at sea

Defend against sharks and pirates

Pre-register and join the social media iPhone giveaway

Eworld Game is inviting you to dive into a post-apocalyptic adventure across the open sea! Wild Water World opens pre-registration on iOS and Android, offering its own flood-filled take on the end of the world. Surviving a cataclysmic event that submerges the land is hard enough when you're adrift on nothing but a measly little raft, but you're not going to give up that easily, are you?

Settling on a sea sanctuary

Thankfully, you don't have to go at it alone, as Wild Water World will have you searching for fellow survivors who can help build your sanctuary with you. Beggars can't be choosers, as they say, so you'll have to make do with anything that's drifting along on the water with you. But eventually, as your merry band of survivors grows, you'll get to expand your raft and your reach to make a home for yourself out at sea.

As you keep scavenging for scraps, you might even chance upon valuable relics from the world that was. One man's trash is another man's treasure, after all!

The idyllic farming life, with a twist

Of course, you can't possibly hope to survive on an empty stomach, so you'll need to raise crops to feed your newfound family. And who says only land can be cultivated? Here, you can build floating plots to farm your crops and grow food for the community.

You'll also get to expand your refuge by reinforcing your raft until it turns into a proper base you can truly call home.

Of predators and pirates

Now, you'll not only need to keep the threat of starvation at bay - as you might expect, you'll also need to fend off sea-based predators that are as desperate to survive as you are. Sharks are one thing, and pirates are another - so you can't let your guard down for one second.

Time to put all those resources you've looted to good use! Defend your sea sanctuary and keep would-be invaders off your humble abode.

Pre-register now for freebies and more

With pre-registration now open, a wave of rewards is waiting for you at launch. You can score 210 free pulls from the recruitment pool for a chance to add coveted legendary characters to your roster, including: Bob, Bouncing Orator, Cole, Mech Sentinel, Kang, Tipsy Brawler, Mia and more. You'll also be able to snag the legendary collection set. Better yet, clear daily tasks to claim up to 200 legendary hero fragments, a serious head start you won't want to pass up.

Besides the in-game rewards, the first round of the Drifting Sea Party UGC Contest is giving away some impressive prizes. All you have to do is share your creative take on post-apocalyptic life at sea for a chance to win an iPhone 17 Pro, a PlayStation 5 Pro, or a Nintendo Switch 2. There will also be Google Play, App Store and Amazon gift cards up for grabs, along with MyCard point cards with a value of up to $200. Plus, all players with valid submissions will receive a $5 reward pack!

The campaign runs until September 10th, so don't wait too long!

Head over to the official social media pages for Wild Water World to find out how to join the contest - and pre-register too while you're at it!

If you’re new to Wild Water World, you can now pre-register for the game on Google Play and the App Store.

You can also keep track of all of Wild Water World’s latest updates by visiting the game’s official website and following its official Facebook and Discord channels.